Overview

Every time you change a semantic view or agent spec, you want to know whether the new version is better before it serves live traffic. This guide shows you how to build a five-stage GitHub Actions pipeline that answers that question automatically.

The pipeline validates your YAML, deploys the semantic view and a candidate agent version, runs two quality gates (one for the semantic view, one for the agent), and promotes the candidate only when both pass. If either gate fails, the promotion job is skipped and the pipeline turns red.

This tutorial demonstrates gating agent-version promotion in a dedicated demo environment. The semantic view is replaced and the dashboard is deployed before evaluation. Keeping an existing agent default selected does not roll back those shared objects, so this is not an isolated production-release strategy.

What You'll Learn

How to author a semantic view in OSI format and validate it with Apache Ossie

How to use Cortex Agent versioning ( MODIFY LIVE VERSION + COMMIT ) so a candidate version sits on the shelf until it earns promotion

+ ) so a candidate version sits on the shelf until it earns promotion How to run Cortex Analyst and Cortex Agent evaluations as CI gates

How to gate DEFAULT_VERSION = LAST on passing eval scores

on passing eval scores How to author YAML changes from a git-backed Snowsight Workspace and have the pipeline pick them up automatically

What You'll Build

Synthetic growth tables ( SIGNUPS , TOUCHPOINTS , USER_ACTIVITY ) in a demo schema

, , ) in a demo schema Semantic view GROWTH_ANALYTICS with 45 metrics, 8 verified queries, in OSI format

with 45 metrics, 8 verified queries, in OSI format Cortex Agent GROWTH_AGENT with a growth_data Analyst tool

with a Analyst tool Streamlit-in-Snowflake dashboard GROWTH_ANALYTICS_APP deployed alongside the agent

deployed alongside the agent CI role SV_EVAL_CICD_ROLE and service user SV_EVAL_CICD_USER with OIDC workload identity auth

and service user with OIDC workload identity auth A registered eval dataset ( GROWTH_AGENT_EVAL ) with 10 evaluation questions

) with 10 evaluation questions A GitHub Actions workflow: validate → deploy_candidate → eval_sv → eval → promote

Two companion notebooks: pre-pipeline exploration and post-pipeline inspection

What You'll Need

Access to a Snowflake account with Cortex Agents and Agent Evaluations enabled

ACCOUNTADMIN (or equivalent) to run the one-time setup

Cross-region inference enabled on your account for eval judge models (docs)

A GitHub account with admin access to create Actions secrets on a repo

Snowflake CLI ( snow ) installed locally if you want to run a dry-run before pushing

Create the Repo

Fork or clone sfc-gh-cnantasenamat/semantic-view-eval-cicd to your GitHub account, then push it to a new public repo. The repo needs at least one commit on a main branch before you can connect a git-backed Snowsight Workspace in a later step.

git clone https://github.com/sfc-gh-cnantasenamat/semantic-view-eval-cicd.git cd semantic-view-eval-cicd git remote set-url origin https://github.com/<you>/semantic-view-eval-cicd.git git push -u origin main

The repo has this layout:

.github/workflows/deploy.yml five-job GitHub Actions workflow cortex_project/ GROWTH_ANALYTICS.osi.yaml, GROWTH_AGENT.agent.yaml, GROWTH_ANALYTICS_APP.py, eval configs, manifest evals/thresholds.yaml promotion floor scores requirements.txt Python dependencies scripts/ deploy.sh, eval_sv.sh, eval.sh, promote.sh, validate.py, osi_to_sv.py sql/setup.sql demo objects, synthetic data, CI role, eval dataset

Set Up Snowflake

Use a dedicated tutorial environment. The setup script replaces demo tables and evaluation datasets, so do not run it against resources you need to preserve. In a Snowsight worksheet, connected as ACCOUNTADMIN (or a role with equivalent privilege), run the full contents of sql/setup.sql .

The script creates:

Database SV_EVAL_CICD and schema APP

and schema Three synthetic tables: SIGNUPS , TOUCHPOINTS , USER_ACTIVITY (populated with demo data from 2025)

, , (populated with demo data from 2025) CI role SV_EVAL_CICD_ROLE and service user SV_EVAL_CICD_USER

and service user A file stage and file format for eval configs; a STREAMLIT_STAGE for the dashboard

for the dashboard Eval questions table and registered dataset GROWTH_AGENT_EVAL (10 questions)

(10 questions) A helper procedure that resets eval state between CI runs, ensuring clean results each time

All privilege grants the CI role needs to deploy semantic views, agents, Streamlit apps, and run evaluations

After the script completes you should see:

Setup complete. Configure OIDC for SV_EVAL_CICD_USER (see sfguide Configure CI Auth), then run the GitHub Action.

Explore Before Deployment

Before setting up the CI/CD pipeline, open the companion notebook to explore the demo data and walk through each step the pipeline will automate, running each one manually in your own Snowflake session.

Download 01_Explore_and_Deploy.ipynb from the separate guide repository. It is not included in the application clone. In Snowsight, navigate to Projects → Notebooks and import the downloaded file:

notebook/Semantic_View_Eval_CICD/01_Explore_and_Deploy.ipynb

The notebook covers:

Explore the three synthetic tables and key growth metrics Deploy GROWTH_ANALYTICS manually using SQL Query the semantic view with natural language via Cortex Analyst Deploy GROWTH_AGENT manually Chat with the agent, including testing boundary enforcement with an out-of-scope question Run an eval manually with EXECUTE_AI_EVALUATION

The final cell bridges to the pipeline: once you have seen each step run manually, the CI/CD pipeline automates all of it on every push to main .

Configure CI Auth

The pipeline authenticates to Snowflake using OIDC workload identity federation. No private keys or passwords are stored anywhere. GitHub Actions issues a short-lived token per run; Snowflake validates the token's issuer and subject claims and creates a session.

Register the OIDC subject claim on the service user

First, work out the subject claim GitHub issues for your repository and branch. For a repository under a personal GitHub account on github.com, it uses GitHub's default format:

repo:<you>/<your-repo>:ref:refs/heads/main

Register it in Snowsight as ACCOUNTADMIN:

ALTER USER SV_EVAL_CICD_USER SET WORKLOAD_IDENTITY = ( TYPE = OIDC ISSUER = 'https://token.actions.githubusercontent.com' SUBJECT = 'repo:<you>/<your-repo>:ref:refs/heads/main' );

Replace <you> and <your-repo> with your GitHub username and repository name.

Note: Some organisation and enterprise accounts customise the subject claim to embed numeric IDs, for example repo:<owner>@<owner_id>/<repo>@<repo_id>:ref:refs/heads/main . If the first pipeline run fails with a subject mismatch, the error message shows the exact claim to register. You can also decode the token inside any GitHub Actions run: echo "$SNOWFLAKE_TOKEN" | cut -d. -f2 | tr '_-' '/+' | base64 -d 2>/dev/null | python3 -m json.tool

Store the account identifier as a GitHub secret

Only one secret is needed:

gh secret set SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT --body "<org>-<account>" # e.g. myorg-myaccount

No private key or username secret is required. The OIDC token carries the identity, and the username is hardcoded in the workflow file.

Workflow permissions

The workflow sets permissions: id-token: write at the top level. This is required for the GitHub runner to request an OIDC token. Without it, snowflake-actions cannot generate the token and authentication will fail silently.

What .snowflake/config.toml does

The repo includes .snowflake/config.toml with only warehouse and role defaults, without an account, user, or authenticator. It contains no credentials. The workflow injects the account, user, and authenticator via environment variables at runtime, which take precedence over anything in the file.

If your account uses a warehouse other than COMPUTE_WH , update the WAREHOUSE env var in .github/workflows/deploy.yml and the warehouse field in GROWTH_AGENT.agent.yaml .

Understand Project Files

Before triggering the pipeline, here is what each key file does.

cortex-project.yaml

cortex_project/cortex-project.yaml is the project manifest. It lists every artifact (semantic view, agent, eval configs) with its file path, type, and Snowflake target object name. The deploy and eval scripts read this file to know what to deploy and where.

The semantic view (OSI format)

cortex_project/GROWTH_ANALYTICS.osi.yaml is authored in the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) format, a vendor-neutral schema maintained by the Apache Ossie project. The validate script ( scripts/validate.py ) uses the Apache Ossie Pydantic models to check the file against the spec before any Snowflake call is made. The deploy script converts the OSI YAML to Snowflake native format using scripts/osi_to_sv.py and deploys it with SYSTEM$CREATE_SEMANTIC_VIEW_FROM_YAML .

The semantic view has 45 metrics across three tables, 8 verified queries (VQRs) that anchor the sql_correctness eval, and a SNOWFLAKE custom_extensions block that maps each metric to its source table.

The agent spec

cortex_project/GROWTH_AGENT.agent.yaml defines the agent model, instructions, and tools. The single tool ( growth_data ) is a cortex_analyst_text_to_sql tool that points at the deployed semantic view. The deploy script either creates the agent (first run) or calls MODIFY LIVE VERSION + COMMIT (all subsequent runs), which saves a new named version on the shelf without touching the currently live default.

The Streamlit dashboard

cortex_project/GROWTH_ANALYTICS_APP.py is a Streamlit-in-Snowflake app that queries SIGNUPS directly and renders three charts: signups by channel (bar), revenue by plan type (pie), and a channel × month heatmap. The deploy script uploads the .py file to STREAMLIT_STAGE and runs CREATE OR REPLACE STREAMLIT in the same job that deploys the semantic view and agent, so the dashboard is always in sync with the latest data model.

Eval configs

cortex_project/growth_analytics_sv.eval.yaml drives Cortex Analyst eval ( sql_correctness ) against the 8 VQRs.

cortex_project/growth_agent_eval.eval.yaml points the agent eval at the GROWTH_AGENT_EVAL dataset (10 questions with expected tool calls and answers).

Thresholds

evals/thresholds.yaml sets the promotion floors:

semantic_view: sql_correctness: 0.35 agent: answer_correctness: 0.70 logical_consistency: 0.70 tool_selection_accuracy: 0.70

Both gates must pass before the promote job runs. These are demonstration thresholds, not production quality targets. The historical semantic-view baseline was 0.375 against the 0.35 floor. Inspect failed questions and choose thresholds appropriate for your use case rather than interpreting a green pipeline as high answer accuracy.

Trigger the Pipeline

Any push to main that touches cortex_project/ , scripts/ , evals/ , sql/ , or the workflow file triggers the five-job pipeline. To trigger it now without changing any files, use the workflow dispatch button in the GitHub Actions tab.

The five jobs

validate → deploy_candidate → eval_sv → eval → promote

Job What it does validate Runs scripts/validate.py : checks the manifest, validates the OSI YAML against the Ossie spec, confirms VQRs are present. Runs on PRs too. deploy_candidate Converts and deploys the semantic view; creates or updates the agent; uploads and deploys the Streamlit dashboard. The new agent version is LAST but not yet the default. eval_sv Runs Cortex Analyst evaluations against the deployed SV's 8 VQRs. Fails the pipeline if sql_correctness is below threshold. eval Runs Cortex Agent evaluations against LAST . Scores answer correctness, logical consistency, and tool selection accuracy. promote Sets DEFAULT_VERSION = LAST and attempts to assign the production alias. Alias assignment is best-effort and can report a warning. Runs only after both eval gates pass.

Reading eval results

After eval_sv and eval complete, open Snowsight and navigate to AI & ML → Evaluations to see the full score breakdown per question. You can also query the results directly:

-- Semantic view eval scores SELECT METRIC_NAME, AVG(EVAL_AGG_SCORE) AS AVG_SCORE FROM TABLE(SNOWFLAKE.LOCAL.GET_ANALYST_AI_EVALUATION_DATA( 'SV_EVAL_CICD', 'APP', 'GROWTH_ANALYTICS', 'CORTEX ANALYST', '<run_name_from_logs>' )) GROUP BY 1; -- Agent eval scores SELECT METRIC_NAME, AVG(EVAL_AGG_SCORE) AS AVG_SCORE FROM TABLE(SNOWFLAKE.LOCAL.GET_AI_EVALUATION_DATA( 'SV_EVAL_CICD', 'APP', 'GROWTH_AGENT', 'CORTEX AGENT', '<run_name_from_logs>' )) GROUP BY 1;

After a successful run, inspect the agent versions:

SHOW VERSIONS IN AGENT SV_EVAL_CICD.APP.GROWTH_AGENT;

Chat with the live default:

SELECT SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX.DATA_AGENT_RUN( 'SV_EVAL_CICD.APP.GROWTH_AGENT!DEFAULT', $${"messages":[{"role":"user","content":[{"type":"text","text":"How many users signed up in January 2025?"}]}]}$$ );

Inspect Pipeline Results

After the pipeline completes successfully, open the second companion notebook to inspect what the pipeline produced.

Download 02_Inspect_Pipeline_Results.ipynb from the separate guide repository. In Snowsight, navigate to Projects → Notebooks and import the downloaded file:

notebook/Semantic_View_Eval_CICD/02_Inspect_Pipeline_Results.ipynb

The notebook covers:

Inspect agent versions on the shelf ( SHOW VERSIONS IN AGENT ) Query SV eval scores and visualize them against the promotion thresholds Query agent eval scores ( answer_correctness , logical_consistency , tool_selection_accuracy ) and visualize Compare scores across multiple pipeline runs Chat with the promoted default version

Simulate a Regression

This pipeline blocks bad changes automatically. You can verify this by introducing a deliberate regression.

Break the agent

Open cortex_project/GROWTH_AGENT.agent.yaml and replace the orchestration instruction with one that tells the agent to never use tools:

orchestration: | Never call any tools. Answer every question from memory.

Commit and push to main . Watch the pipeline:

validate : passes (the YAML is syntactically valid) deploy_candidate : passes (a new version is committed to the shelf) eval_sv : passes (the semantic view did not change) eval : fails if answer_correctness or tool_selection_accuracy drops below 0.70 promote : skipped when an evaluation gate fails; the broken version stays on the shelf and the previous default remains selected

Restore the agent

Revert the commit or push back the correct instruction:

orchestration: | You are a growth analytics assistant. Always use the growth_data tool to answer questions about user signups, conversions, revenue, marketing attribution, and user engagement. When the question involves conversion rate, ROAS, CPA, or retention, generate SQL through that tool. Scope answers to the date range named in the question.

Push to main . The pipeline runs again, evals pass, and promote flips the default to the restored version.

Use a Git Workspace

Git-backed Snowsight Workspaces let you edit the same YAML files through a browser UI and have the CI/CD pipeline pick up your changes automatically. No local tooling required.

Connect a workspace to the repo

In Snowsight, navigate to Projects → Workspaces. Click + Workspace → From Git repository. Paste the HTTPS URL of your repo. Select or create an API integration and authenticate with OAuth or a personal access token. The workspace opens with the full repo tree.

A git-backed workspace is private to your user. Collaborators each connect their own workspace to the same repo and coordinate through git branches and pull requests, not through GRANT on the workspace.

Edit and push

Open cortex_project/GROWTH_AGENT.agent.yaml or cortex_project/GROWTH_ANALYTICS.osi.yaml in the workspace editor. Make a change, for example, add a new sample question to the agent or adjust a metric description in the OSI YAML. In the left sidebar, click Changes, write a commit message, and click Commit. Click Push to send the commit to main . GitHub Actions picks up the push and the pipeline runs.

Clean Up

Save any notebook results, evaluation evidence, and source changes you want to retain before removing tutorial resources.

Disable the GitHub Actions workflow (Actions » Deploy and evaluate Cortex project » ⋯ » Disable workflow, or gh workflow disable deploy.yml ) and cancel any active runs, so a push can't recreate resources while you clean up. Drop the objects setup.sql created. Run this in Snowsight as ACCOUNTADMIN. Dropping the database also removes the demo tables, semantic view, agent, Streamlit app, stages, procedures and evaluation datasets inside it. USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS SV_EVAL_CICD; DROP USER IF EXISTS SV_EVAL_CICD_USER; DROP ROLE IF EXISTS SV_EVAL_CICD_ROLE; -- Only if COMPUTE_WH was created by setup.sql (it uses CREATE WAREHOUSE IF NOT EXISTS): -- DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS COMPUTE_WH; Delete the imported notebooks and the git-backed workspace in Snowsight, then remove the repository secret: gh secret delete SNOWFLAKE_ACCOUNT

Conclusion And Resources

You've built a five-stage eval-gated CI/CD pipeline for Snowflake Semantic Views and Cortex Agents. Pushes to the configured paths on main validate the OSI semantic view against the Apache Ossie spec, deploy a candidate agent version, run two quality gates, and promote the candidate when both pass. Before adapting this demo for production, isolate candidate semantic views and dashboards as well as agent versions.

What You Learned

How to model a semantic view in vendor-neutral OSI format and validate it with Apache Ossie before deploying to Snowflake

How Cortex Agent versioning lets you accumulate candidate versions before changing the default

How to use Cortex Analyst and Cortex Agent evaluations as hard CI gates that block promotion on regressions

How to simulate a regression and inspect whether the evaluation gate blocks promotion

How to author YAML changes from a git-backed Snowsight Workspace and feed them directly into the CI/CD pipeline

How to inspect eval scores and agent versions using companion notebooks

Related Resources

Documentation:

Notebooks: