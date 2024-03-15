Migrate Relational Tables to Snowflake Iceberg with AIM
Overview
This guide loads a relational SQL Server table into a new Snowflake-managed Iceberg table with AIM Data Migration and Validation. Snowflake owns the catalog. The extract writes Parquet to a stage, and the orchestrator creates the Iceberg table and registers those files.
The worked path is SQL Server, spec v2, storage mode compatible, and load mode ADD_FILES_COPY. The same wizard covers Redshift and Teradata. v3 is a format-version choice on this path. With
ADD_FILES_COPY, v2 and v3 use the same column types.
This guide creates a new table from a relational source. Adopting an existing Iceberg table,
storageMode values other than
compatible, and incremental sync are outside this guide.
Prerequisites
- Familiarity with Snowflake SQL.
- A SQL Server database you can read, or a Redshift or Teradata warehouse if you follow the source table later in the guide.
- Permission to create an external stage in Snowflake, and either a commercial AWS or Azure account (for Snowflake-managed storage) or an external volume you can grant.
What You'll Learn
- The answers the AIM plugin expects for a Snowflake-managed Iceberg target.
- Which extract each source offers, and which extracts can use
FULL_INGEST.
- Why clocks and semi-structured values land as
VARCHARon
ADD_FILES_COPY.
- How to confirm the table, the row count, and the column types after the run.
What You'll Need
- A Snowflake account. Sign up if you need one.
- Snowflake CLI, SnowConvert AI CLI, and Cortex Code CLI.
- The SQL in this guide's
assets/folder.
What You'll Build
A three-row
Sales.Orders table in SQL Server, loaded into
ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.ORDERS as a Snowflake-managed Iceberg table.
OrderId and
Amount stay numeric.
OrderTs lands as
VARCHAR.
Prepare the Source
On the SQL Server instance you will register with SnowConvert AI, create
IcebergLab.Sales.Orders. The same script is in
assets/sqlserver-orders.sql.
CREATE DATABASE IcebergLab; GO USE IcebergLab; GO CREATE SCHEMA Sales; GO IF OBJECT_ID('Sales.Orders') IS NOT NULL DROP TABLE Sales.Orders; GO CREATE TABLE Sales.Orders ( OrderId INT NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY, OrderTs DATETIME2(6) NOT NULL, Amount DECIMAL(10, 2) NOT NULL, Notes NVARCHAR(200) NULL ); GO INSERT INTO Sales.Orders (OrderId, OrderTs, Amount, Notes) VALUES (1, '2024-03-15T14:30:00', 19.50, 'first order'), (2, '2024-06-01T09:00:00', 42.00, NULL), (3, '2024-11-20T18:45:00', 7.25, 'gift wrap'); GO
The table has three rows:
|OrderId
|OrderTs
|Amount
|Notes
|1
|2024-03-15 14:30:00
|19.50
|first order
|2
|2024-06-01 09:00:00
|42.00
|3
|2024-11-20 18:45:00
|7.25
|gift wrap
OrderTs is
DATETIME2. On this load mode it becomes text in Snowflake, which is the check at the end of the guide.
Register the instance and confirm the connection:
scai connection add-sql-server scai connection test -l sqlserver -s <YOUR_SQL_SERVER_CONNECTION_NAME>
A
Status: Success row means the plugin can read the table. This guide uses the connection name
iceberglab.
Prepare Snowflake
Create
ICEBERG_LAB and an external stage named
ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.EXTRACT_STAGE. Replace the placeholders. The same script, including the optional customer-volume block, is in
assets/snowflake-setup.sql.
CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS ICEBERG_LAB; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC; CREATE STORAGE INTEGRATION IF NOT EXISTS ICEBERG_LAB_EXTRACT TYPE = EXTERNAL_STAGE STORAGE_PROVIDER = 'S3' ENABLED = TRUE STORAGE_AWS_ROLE_ARN = '<IAM_ROLE_ARN>' STORAGE_ALLOWED_LOCATIONS = ('<EXTRACT_URL>'); CREATE STAGE IF NOT EXISTS ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.EXTRACT_STAGE URL = '<EXTRACT_URL>' STORAGE_INTEGRATION = ICEBERG_LAB_EXTRACT;
After
DESCRIBE STORAGE INTEGRATION ICEBERG_LAB_EXTRACT, put
STORAGE_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN and
STORAGE_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID on the IAM trust policy. Use
STORAGE_PROVIDER = 'AZURE' and the Azure storage parameters when the extract lands in Blob.
The stage URL and the path the extract writes must be the same bucket or container and the same prefix. A stage that points somewhere else can finish the workflow with zero rows. The status still says finished, because the orchestrator listed the stage and found no files.
Add the Snowflake connection the CLI will use, with a warehouse on it. The orchestrator uses that warehouse for the load.
snow connection test --connection <YOUR_SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTION_NAME>
Where the Iceberg Table Lives
Pick one. The extract stage is required either way.
|Customer volume
|Snowflake storage
externalVolume
|The volume name
SNOWFLAKE_MANAGED
baseLocationPrefix
|Required. Each table is placed under this prefix.
|Omit it.
|Accounts
|Any account that can use an external volume
|AWS and Azure commercial
For a customer volume, create the volume, read
STORAGE_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN and
STORAGE_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID from
DESCRIBE EXTERNAL VOLUME, put both on the IAM trust policy, then grant usage:
GRANT USAGE ON EXTERNAL VOLUME <VOLUME_NAME> TO ROLE <MIGRATION_ROLE>; GRANT CREATE ICEBERG TABLE ON SCHEMA ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC TO ROLE <MIGRATION_ROLE>;
SELECT SYSTEM$VERIFY_EXTERNAL_VOLUME('<VOLUME_NAME>'); should succeed before you start the load. Volume setup is documented in CREATE EXTERNAL VOLUME.
This lab uses
SNOWFLAKE_MANAGED so there is no volume to grant. Skip that grant, and leave
baseLocationPrefix unset.
Load with Cortex Code
From an empty project directory:
cortex
Send one prompt. Name the connection, the stage, the spec, and the load mode so the wizard does not have to guess.
Migrate IcebergLab.Sales.Orders from the SQL Server connection `iceberglab` to a new Snowflake-managed Iceberg table in ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC. Use a full load. Target type Iceberg, spec v2, storage mode compatible, load mode ADD_FILES_COPY, external volume SNOWFLAKE_MANAGED. Extract with CETAS. The external stage is ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.EXTRACT_STAGE and it is the same path CETAS writes. Do not deploy this table as a native table first. After the load, show me the row count and stop before dependents.
Answer the plugin in this order.
|Question
|Answer
|Migration type inside the table?
|Full. Preliminary loads a subset and is useful on a large source. Iceberg runs are full loads, so choose Full even when Incremental is listed.
|Target table type?
|Iceberg
|Iceberg spec?
|v2. Choose v3 only when the table must be format version 3.
|SQL Server extraction?
|CETAS to Azure Blob. Cloud-direct object storage is the other Iceberg option. BCP and ODBC are not offered.
|Load mechanism?
|ADD_FILES_COPY
When the workflow is shown, confirm three things before you proceed:
tableTypeis
icebergand
catalogis
SNOWFLAKE.
storageModeis
compatible,
icebergSpecis
v2,
loadModeis
ADD_FILES_COPY, and
externalVolumeis
SNOWFLAKE_MANAGED. There is no
baseLocationPrefix.
extraction.strategyis
cet_asand
extraction.externalStageis
ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.EXTRACT_STAGE.
columnNamesToPartitionBy is the column the extract uses to split work, often
OrderId. That split is the extract. The Iceberg table is created without a
PARTITION BY clause.
The shape the plugin writes looks like this:
defaultTableConfiguration: source: databaseName: IcebergLab schemaName: Sales target: databaseName: ICEBERG_LAB schemaName: PUBLIC tableType: iceberg icebergConfig: catalog: SNOWFLAKE externalVolume: SNOWFLAKE_MANAGED icebergSpec: v2 storageMode: compatible loadMode: ADD_FILES_COPY extraction: strategy: cet_as externalStage: ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.EXTRACT_STAGE tables: - source: { tableName: Orders } target: { tableName: ORDERS } columnNamesToPartitionBy: ["OrderId"]
Leave these keys off the Iceberg config:
sourceDataStage,
catalogTableName,
catalogSync,
externalEngineAccess, and
postLoadOptimize. A customer volume uses the same block with
externalVolume set to the volume name and
baseLocationPrefix set, for example
migrations/sqlserver.
Proceed. The orchestrator creates
ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.ORDERS during the load. If that name already exists, the run stops. Drop the table before you run again.
Confirm the Table
When the workflow status is finished, check the rows and the types.
SELECT COUNT(*) FROM ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.ORDERS; SELECT COLUMN_NAME, DATA_TYPE FROM ICEBERG_LAB.INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_SCHEMA = 'PUBLIC' AND TABLE_NAME = 'ORDERS' ORDER BY ORDINAL_POSITION; SELECT GET_DDL('TABLE', 'ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.ORDERS');
You want:
COUNT(*)= 3. Zero means the stage URL and the CETAS path differ.
ORDERIDnumeric,
AMOUNTnumeric,
ORDER_TS(or
ORDERTS) as
VARCHARor
TEXT.
GET_DDLshows a Snowflake-managed Iceberg table,
CATALOG = 'SNOWFLAKE',
EXTERNAL_VOLUME = 'SNOWFLAKE_MANAGED', and no
PARTITION BY.
A zero-row finish is a miss, even when the workflow says finished. Compare the stage URL with the path CETAS wrote, then drop the empty table and run again.
Deploy views, functions, and procedures that depend on this table only after the count matches.
What Lands as What
ADD_FILES_COPY registers the Parquet as it was written. A column whose file type does not match the table is rejected. The compatible profile keeps the types the files can carry, and stores the rest as text.
|Source type
|Iceberg column on ADD_FILES_COPY, v2 or v3
|Integer, decimal, boolean, float, date, string, binary
|Stays typed
TIME,
TIMESTAMP,
DATETIME,
DATETIME2
VARCHAR
|JSON,
SUPER, array, XML, geography, geometry
VARCHAR
Redshift timestamp columns are unloaded as UTC ISO text on this path. A native timestamp UNLOAD can wrap values outside about 1677–2262, so the compatible profile does not load them as timestamps.
FULL_INGEST rewrites the files. On v3 only, clocks and geo become real types at scale 6 (
TIMESTAMP_NTZ(6),
TIMESTAMP_LTZ(6) for timestamps with an offset,
TIME(6),
GEOGRAPHY,
GEOMETRY). Scale 9 cannot represent years before 1677. JSON,
SUPER, arrays, and XML stay
VARCHAR. A v2
FULL_INGEST does not retype clocks.
FULL_INGEST is accepted for these extracts:
|Source
|Extracts that allow FULL_INGEST
|Extracts that stay on ADD_FILES_COPY
|Redshift
|UNLOAD to S3
|Cloud-direct
|SQL Server
|CETAS, cloud-direct
|BCP is not offered for Iceberg
|Teradata
|WRITE_NOS
|Cloud-direct. UNLOAD is not the Teradata extract.
Other Sources
The wizard asks for the target type before the extract, and only for Redshift, SQL Server, and Teradata. The stage rule is the same on all three: the stage is the path the extract writes.
|Source
|Extract to choose
|Load modes
|Redshift
|UNLOAD to S3
ADD_FILES_COPY, or
FULL_INGEST on UNLOAD
|SQL Server
|CETAS to Azure Blob
|Both modes. Cloud-direct also allows both.
|Teradata
|WRITE_NOS to cloud
ADD_FILES_COPY, or
FULL_INGEST on WRITE_NOS
What Stops a Run
Fix the config. Running the same workflow again does not clear these.
- The target name already exists.
- The Parquet footer does not match the DDL, or the column-name case does not match.
ADD_FILES_COPYis case-sensitive.
FULL_INGESTis paired with Redshift or Teradata cloud-direct.
- The external volume trust policy is missing Snowflake's IAM user or external ID.
SNOWFLAKE_MANAGEDskips this check. It fails on GCP, government, and China regions.
- SQL Server BCP was selected. Iceberg does not offer it.
A stage that does not match the extract path is the zero-row case in Confirm the Table.
After the Load
The table is created without a
PARTITION BY clause.
columnNamesToPartitionBy only splits the extract. To partition the Iceberg table, copy it into a new table and use an Iceberg transform such as
MONTH or
DAY on a timestamp column. A raw timestamp creates one partition per distinct value.
On this lab the clock is
VARCHAR, so give the new table a real timestamp column before you partition it. On a v3
FULL_INGEST load the clock is already a timestamp, and
PARTITION BY (MONTH(order_ts)) applies directly. Syntax: CREATE ICEBERG TABLE.
Clean Up
Dropping the database removes the Iceberg table and the extract stage. The storage integration is account-level, so drop it separately.
DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS ICEBERG_LAB; DROP STORAGE INTEGRATION IF EXISTS ICEBERG_LAB_EXTRACT; -- Only if you created it on the customer-volume path: -- DROP EXTERNAL VOLUME IF EXISTS ICEBERG_LAB_VOLUME;
On the SQL Server instance, drop the source table:
USE IcebergLab; GO DROP TABLE IF EXISTS Sales.Orders; GO
Then delete the Parquet files the extract wrote under the
<EXTRACT_URL> prefix from your bucket or container.
Conclusion And Resources
You loaded a relational SQL Server table into a new Snowflake-managed Iceberg table with AIM. The plugin kept the catalog as
SNOWFLAKE, the storage mode as
compatible, and the files as they were written. The timestamp landed as
VARCHAR because this was
ADD_FILES_COPY.
What You Learned
- How to answer the AIM data-migration wizard for an Iceberg target: full load, spec v2 or v3, a cloud extract, and
ADD_FILES_COPYor
FULL_INGEST.
- How Snowflake-managed storage differs from a customer external volume, and why the extract stage still has to match the write path.
- Which types stay typed, and which become
VARCHAR, on the compatible profile.
- How to read a finished workflow that loaded zero rows.
Related Resources
- SnowConvert AI CLI
- Cortex Code CLI
- CREATE EXTERNAL VOLUME
- CREATE ICEBERG TABLE (Snowflake as the catalog)
- Snowflake AIM end-to-end SQL Server and SSIS migration — the same plugin, with native tables and an SSIS package.
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances