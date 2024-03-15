Migrate Relational Tables to Snowflake Iceberg with AIM

Overview

This guide loads a relational SQL Server table into a new Snowflake-managed Iceberg table with AIM Data Migration and Validation. Snowflake owns the catalog. The extract writes Parquet to a stage, and the orchestrator creates the Iceberg table and registers those files.

The worked path is SQL Server, spec v2, storage mode compatible, and load mode ADD_FILES_COPY. The same wizard covers Redshift and Teradata. v3 is a format-version choice on this path. With ADD_FILES_COPY , v2 and v3 use the same column types.

This guide creates a new table from a relational source. Adopting an existing Iceberg table, storageMode values other than compatible , and incremental sync are outside this guide.

Prerequisites

Familiarity with Snowflake SQL.

A SQL Server database you can read, or a Redshift or Teradata warehouse if you follow the source table later in the guide.

Permission to create an external stage in Snowflake, and either a commercial AWS or Azure account (for Snowflake-managed storage) or an external volume you can grant.

What You'll Learn

The answers the AIM plugin expects for a Snowflake-managed Iceberg target.

Which extract each source offers, and which extracts can use FULL_INGEST .

. Why clocks and semi-structured values land as VARCHAR on ADD_FILES_COPY .

on . How to confirm the table, the row count, and the column types after the run.

What You'll Need

What You'll Build

A three-row Sales.Orders table in SQL Server, loaded into ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.ORDERS as a Snowflake-managed Iceberg table. OrderId and Amount stay numeric. OrderTs lands as VARCHAR .

Prepare the Source

On the SQL Server instance you will register with SnowConvert AI, create IcebergLab.Sales.Orders . The same script is in assets/sqlserver-orders.sql .

CREATE DATABASE IcebergLab; GO USE IcebergLab; GO CREATE SCHEMA Sales; GO IF OBJECT_ID('Sales.Orders') IS NOT NULL DROP TABLE Sales.Orders; GO CREATE TABLE Sales.Orders ( OrderId INT NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY, OrderTs DATETIME2(6) NOT NULL, Amount DECIMAL(10, 2) NOT NULL, Notes NVARCHAR(200) NULL ); GO INSERT INTO Sales.Orders (OrderId, OrderTs, Amount, Notes) VALUES (1, '2024-03-15T14:30:00', 19.50, 'first order'), (2, '2024-06-01T09:00:00', 42.00, NULL), (3, '2024-11-20T18:45:00', 7.25, 'gift wrap'); GO

The table has three rows:

OrderId OrderTs Amount Notes 1 2024-03-15 14:30:00 19.50 first order 2 2024-06-01 09:00:00 42.00 3 2024-11-20 18:45:00 7.25 gift wrap

OrderTs is DATETIME2 . On this load mode it becomes text in Snowflake, which is the check at the end of the guide.

Register the instance and confirm the connection:

scai connection add-sql-server scai connection test -l sqlserver -s <YOUR_SQL_SERVER_CONNECTION_NAME>

A Status: Success row means the plugin can read the table. This guide uses the connection name iceberglab .

Prepare Snowflake

Create ICEBERG_LAB and an external stage named ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.EXTRACT_STAGE . Replace the placeholders. The same script, including the optional customer-volume block, is in assets/snowflake-setup.sql .

CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS ICEBERG_LAB; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC; CREATE STORAGE INTEGRATION IF NOT EXISTS ICEBERG_LAB_EXTRACT TYPE = EXTERNAL_STAGE STORAGE_PROVIDER = 'S3' ENABLED = TRUE STORAGE_AWS_ROLE_ARN = '<IAM_ROLE_ARN>' STORAGE_ALLOWED_LOCATIONS = ('<EXTRACT_URL>'); CREATE STAGE IF NOT EXISTS ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.EXTRACT_STAGE URL = '<EXTRACT_URL>' STORAGE_INTEGRATION = ICEBERG_LAB_EXTRACT;

After DESCRIBE STORAGE INTEGRATION ICEBERG_LAB_EXTRACT , put STORAGE_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN and STORAGE_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID on the IAM trust policy. Use STORAGE_PROVIDER = 'AZURE' and the Azure storage parameters when the extract lands in Blob.

The stage URL and the path the extract writes must be the same bucket or container and the same prefix. A stage that points somewhere else can finish the workflow with zero rows. The status still says finished, because the orchestrator listed the stage and found no files.

Add the Snowflake connection the CLI will use, with a warehouse on it. The orchestrator uses that warehouse for the load.

snow connection test --connection <YOUR_SNOWFLAKE_CONNECTION_NAME>

Where the Iceberg Table Lives

Pick one. The extract stage is required either way.

Customer volume Snowflake storage externalVolume The volume name SNOWFLAKE_MANAGED baseLocationPrefix Required. Each table is placed under this prefix. Omit it. Accounts Any account that can use an external volume AWS and Azure commercial

For a customer volume, create the volume, read STORAGE_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN and STORAGE_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID from DESCRIBE EXTERNAL VOLUME , put both on the IAM trust policy, then grant usage:

GRANT USAGE ON EXTERNAL VOLUME <VOLUME_NAME> TO ROLE <MIGRATION_ROLE>; GRANT CREATE ICEBERG TABLE ON SCHEMA ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC TO ROLE <MIGRATION_ROLE>;

SELECT SYSTEM$VERIFY_EXTERNAL_VOLUME('<VOLUME_NAME>'); should succeed before you start the load. Volume setup is documented in CREATE EXTERNAL VOLUME.

This lab uses SNOWFLAKE_MANAGED so there is no volume to grant. Skip that grant, and leave baseLocationPrefix unset.

Load with Cortex Code

From an empty project directory:

cortex

Send one prompt. Name the connection, the stage, the spec, and the load mode so the wizard does not have to guess.

Migrate IcebergLab.Sales.Orders from the SQL Server connection `iceberglab` to a new Snowflake-managed Iceberg table in ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC. Use a full load. Target type Iceberg, spec v2, storage mode compatible, load mode ADD_FILES_COPY, external volume SNOWFLAKE_MANAGED. Extract with CETAS. The external stage is ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.EXTRACT_STAGE and it is the same path CETAS writes. Do not deploy this table as a native table first. After the load, show me the row count and stop before dependents.

Answer the plugin in this order.

Question Answer Migration type inside the table? Full. Preliminary loads a subset and is useful on a large source. Iceberg runs are full loads, so choose Full even when Incremental is listed. Target table type? Iceberg Iceberg spec? v2. Choose v3 only when the table must be format version 3. SQL Server extraction? CETAS to Azure Blob. Cloud-direct object storage is the other Iceberg option. BCP and ODBC are not offered. Load mechanism? ADD_FILES_COPY

When the workflow is shown, confirm three things before you proceed:

tableType is iceberg and catalog is SNOWFLAKE .

is and is . storageMode is compatible , icebergSpec is v2 , loadMode is ADD_FILES_COPY , and externalVolume is SNOWFLAKE_MANAGED . There is no baseLocationPrefix .

is , is , is , and is . There is no . extraction.strategy is cet_as and extraction.externalStage is ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.EXTRACT_STAGE .

columnNamesToPartitionBy is the column the extract uses to split work, often OrderId . That split is the extract. The Iceberg table is created without a PARTITION BY clause.

The shape the plugin writes looks like this:

defaultTableConfiguration: source: databaseName: IcebergLab schemaName: Sales target: databaseName: ICEBERG_LAB schemaName: PUBLIC tableType: iceberg icebergConfig: catalog: SNOWFLAKE externalVolume: SNOWFLAKE_MANAGED icebergSpec: v2 storageMode: compatible loadMode: ADD_FILES_COPY extraction: strategy: cet_as externalStage: ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.EXTRACT_STAGE tables: - source: { tableName: Orders } target: { tableName: ORDERS } columnNamesToPartitionBy: ["OrderId"]

Leave these keys off the Iceberg config: sourceDataStage , catalogTableName , catalogSync , externalEngineAccess , and postLoadOptimize . A customer volume uses the same block with externalVolume set to the volume name and baseLocationPrefix set, for example migrations/sqlserver .

Proceed. The orchestrator creates ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.ORDERS during the load. If that name already exists, the run stops. Drop the table before you run again.

Confirm the Table

When the workflow status is finished, check the rows and the types.

SELECT COUNT(*) FROM ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.ORDERS; SELECT COLUMN_NAME, DATA_TYPE FROM ICEBERG_LAB.INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_SCHEMA = 'PUBLIC' AND TABLE_NAME = 'ORDERS' ORDER BY ORDINAL_POSITION; SELECT GET_DDL('TABLE', 'ICEBERG_LAB.PUBLIC.ORDERS');

You want:

COUNT(*) = 3. Zero means the stage URL and the CETAS path differ.

= 3. Zero means the stage URL and the CETAS path differ. ORDERID numeric, AMOUNT numeric, ORDER_TS (or ORDERTS ) as VARCHAR or TEXT .

numeric, numeric, (or ) as or . GET_DDL shows a Snowflake-managed Iceberg table, CATALOG = 'SNOWFLAKE' , EXTERNAL_VOLUME = 'SNOWFLAKE_MANAGED' , and no PARTITION BY .

A zero-row finish is a miss, even when the workflow says finished. Compare the stage URL with the path CETAS wrote, then drop the empty table and run again.

Deploy views, functions, and procedures that depend on this table only after the count matches.

What Lands as What

ADD_FILES_COPY registers the Parquet as it was written. A column whose file type does not match the table is rejected. The compatible profile keeps the types the files can carry, and stores the rest as text.

Source type Iceberg column on ADD_FILES_COPY, v2 or v3 Integer, decimal, boolean, float, date, string, binary Stays typed TIME , TIMESTAMP , DATETIME , DATETIME2 VARCHAR JSON, SUPER , array, XML, geography, geometry VARCHAR

Redshift timestamp columns are unloaded as UTC ISO text on this path. A native timestamp UNLOAD can wrap values outside about 1677–2262, so the compatible profile does not load them as timestamps.

FULL_INGEST rewrites the files. On v3 only, clocks and geo become real types at scale 6 ( TIMESTAMP_NTZ(6) , TIMESTAMP_LTZ(6) for timestamps with an offset, TIME(6) , GEOGRAPHY , GEOMETRY ). Scale 9 cannot represent years before 1677. JSON, SUPER , arrays, and XML stay VARCHAR . A v2 FULL_INGEST does not retype clocks.

FULL_INGEST is accepted for these extracts:

Source Extracts that allow FULL_INGEST Extracts that stay on ADD_FILES_COPY Redshift UNLOAD to S3 Cloud-direct SQL Server CETAS, cloud-direct BCP is not offered for Iceberg Teradata WRITE_NOS Cloud-direct. UNLOAD is not the Teradata extract.

Other Sources

The wizard asks for the target type before the extract, and only for Redshift, SQL Server, and Teradata. The stage rule is the same on all three: the stage is the path the extract writes.

Source Extract to choose Load modes Redshift UNLOAD to S3 ADD_FILES_COPY , or FULL_INGEST on UNLOAD SQL Server CETAS to Azure Blob Both modes. Cloud-direct also allows both. Teradata WRITE_NOS to cloud ADD_FILES_COPY , or FULL_INGEST on WRITE_NOS

What Stops a Run

Fix the config. Running the same workflow again does not clear these.

The target name already exists.

The Parquet footer does not match the DDL, or the column-name case does not match. ADD_FILES_COPY is case-sensitive.

is case-sensitive. FULL_INGEST is paired with Redshift or Teradata cloud-direct.

is paired with Redshift or Teradata cloud-direct. The external volume trust policy is missing Snowflake's IAM user or external ID. SNOWFLAKE_MANAGED skips this check. It fails on GCP, government, and China regions.

skips this check. It fails on GCP, government, and China regions. SQL Server BCP was selected. Iceberg does not offer it.

A stage that does not match the extract path is the zero-row case in Confirm the Table.

After the Load

The table is created without a PARTITION BY clause. columnNamesToPartitionBy only splits the extract. To partition the Iceberg table, copy it into a new table and use an Iceberg transform such as MONTH or DAY on a timestamp column. A raw timestamp creates one partition per distinct value.

On this lab the clock is VARCHAR , so give the new table a real timestamp column before you partition it. On a v3 FULL_INGEST load the clock is already a timestamp, and PARTITION BY (MONTH(order_ts)) applies directly. Syntax: CREATE ICEBERG TABLE.

Clean Up

Dropping the database removes the Iceberg table and the extract stage. The storage integration is account-level, so drop it separately.

DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS ICEBERG_LAB; DROP STORAGE INTEGRATION IF EXISTS ICEBERG_LAB_EXTRACT; -- Only if you created it on the customer-volume path: -- DROP EXTERNAL VOLUME IF EXISTS ICEBERG_LAB_VOLUME;

On the SQL Server instance, drop the source table:

USE IcebergLab; GO DROP TABLE IF EXISTS Sales.Orders; GO

Then delete the Parquet files the extract wrote under the <EXTRACT_URL> prefix from your bucket or container.

Conclusion And Resources

You loaded a relational SQL Server table into a new Snowflake-managed Iceberg table with AIM. The plugin kept the catalog as SNOWFLAKE , the storage mode as compatible , and the files as they were written. The timestamp landed as VARCHAR because this was ADD_FILES_COPY .

What You Learned

How to answer the AIM data-migration wizard for an Iceberg target: full load, spec v2 or v3, a cloud extract, and ADD_FILES_COPY or FULL_INGEST .

or . How Snowflake-managed storage differs from a customer external volume, and why the extract stage still has to match the write path.

Which types stay typed, and which become VARCHAR , on the compatible profile.

, on the compatible profile. How to read a finished workflow that loaded zero rows.

Related Resources