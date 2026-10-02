Overview

WRITER is an enterprise AI platform for agentic marketing and revenue teams. When paired with Snowflake MCP, WRITER enables teams to activate their Snowflake data in every workflow to close the loop from insight to execution. You can learn more about WRITER & Snowflake's integration in this link.

In this guide you will connect WRITER to Snowflake through a Snowflake-managed MCP server, building a campaign-planning playbook that grounds its recommendations in customer data and saves the finished brief back to Snowflake through a stored procedure you control. We'll create all objects from scratch in this guide, but feel free to skip to the skip to the Connect to WRITER section if you already have an MCP server ready to be used.

By the end you will have a WRITER playbook that asks a Cortex Agent which customer micro-segments to target, finds historical campaign copy that has performed well, drafts a brief, and writes it back to Snowflake — all governed by Snowflake.

Prerequisites

A Snowflake account with access to Cortex AI features (Cortex Agents, Cortex Search, and Semantic Views)

ACCOUNTADMIN , or a role that can create databases, warehouses, roles, and security integrations

, or a role that can create databases, warehouses, roles, and security integrations A WRITER organization with permission to add the Snowflake connector

Basic familiarity with Snowflake and SQL

New to Snowflake MCP? If you haven't set up a Snowflake MCP Server yet, follow Getting Started with Snowflake MCP Server to create one with Cortex Analyst and Search tools. For guidance on building Cortex Agents, see Best Practices to Building Cortex Agents.

What You'll Learn

How to create a Cortex Agent with both semantic view and search tools

How to build a governed write-back path using a stored procedure exposed as an MCP tool

How to configure OAuth for MCP server authentication

How to connect WRITER to a Snowflake MCP server

How to build a playbook in WRITER to enable reusable workflows for your team

What You'll Need

A Snowflake account with access to Cortex AI features

A WRITER organization with MCP connector access

About 30 minutes

What You'll Build

A complete Snowflake environment with customer data, campaign history, a Cortex Agent, and an MCP server

A WRITER playbook that plans campaigns grounded in Snowflake data and writes briefs back through a governed procedure

The MCP server provide two tools to WRITER:

Tool Type Purpose campaign-planner CORTEX_AGENT_RUN Routes questions to a semantic view (structured) or a Cortex Search service (unstructured). save-brief GENERIC (procedure) Writes a campaign brief to a single table through a governed stored procedure with a fixed signature.

WRITER playbook | |-- campaign-planner --> WRITER_CAMPAIGN_PLANNER (Cortex Agent) | |-- CustomerAnalyst --> CUSTOMER_360_SV (semantic view) | | |-- CUSTOMER_360 | | |-- MICRO_SEGMENTS | |-- CampaignSearch --> CAMPAIGN_LIBRARY_SEARCH | |-- CAMPAIGN_LIBRARY | |-- save-brief ---------> SAVE_BRIEF (stored procedure) |-- CAMPAIGN_BRIEFS

Snowflake Setup

This step creates the database, warehouse, role, and all sample data for the quickstart. The full SQL is in setup_data.sql. Run it in a Snowsight SQL Worksheet as ACCOUNTADMIN .

What it creates:

Object Description WRITER_SF_QUICKSTART database Isolated environment for the quickstart MARKETING schema All tables and AI objects live here WRITER_QUICKSTART_WH warehouse XSMALL, auto-suspend 60s WRITER_QUICKSTART_ROLE role Least-privileged role for MCP access CUSTOMER_360 table 5,000 synthetic customer profiles with RFM scoring and churn risk MICRO_SEGMENTS table 42 segment rollups ranked by intent score CAMPAIGN_LIBRARY table 60 historical campaigns with copy, CTAs, and performance metrics

In production you would use your own data with the necessary Semantic Views and Cortex Search services. The synthetic data here lets you complete the quickstart without any external dependencies.

Verify the setup completed correctly:

SELECT (SELECT COUNT(*) FROM WRITER_SF_QUICKSTART.MARKETING.CUSTOMER_360) AS customers, (SELECT COUNT(*) FROM WRITER_SF_QUICKSTART.MARKETING.MICRO_SEGMENTS) AS segments, (SELECT COUNT(*) FROM WRITER_SF_QUICKSTART.MARKETING.CAMPAIGN_LIBRARY) AS campaigns;

Expected: 5,000 customers, 42 segments, 60 campaigns.

Cortex AI Setup

This step creates the Cortex Search service, semantic view, agent, MCP server, write-back procedure, and all grants. The full SQL is in cortex_setup.sql. Run it in a Snowsight SQL Worksheet as ACCOUNTADMIN , after setup_data.sql has completed.

What it creates:

Object Type Purpose CAMPAIGN_BRIEFS Table Empty write-back target for campaign briefs SAVE_BRIEF Stored Procedure Governed write path — upserts briefs via MERGE CAMPAIGN_LIBRARY_SEARCH Cortex Search Service Semantic search over 60 historical campaigns CUSTOMER_360_SV Semantic View Text-to-SQL over customer and segment data WRITER_CAMPAIGN_PLANNER Cortex Agent Routes between the semantic view and search service WRITER_QUICKSTART_MCP_SERVER MCP Server Exposes campaign-planner and save-brief tools

The Cortex Search service may take 1-5 minutes to finish indexing. Both indexing_state and serving_state must show ACTIVE before the agent can answer campaign-copy questions.

Verify the AI objects are ready:

DESCRIBE MCP SERVER WRITER_SF_QUICKSTART.MARKETING.WRITER_QUICKSTART_MCP_SERVER; SHOW CORTEX SEARCH SERVICES IN SCHEMA WRITER_SF_QUICKSTART.MARKETING;

Expected: DESCRIBE MCP SERVER shows both tools ( campaign-planner and save-brief ). The Search service shows both states as ACTIVE .

OAuth Configuration

WRITER authenticates to the MCP server with OAuth 2.0. This creates the security integration and retrieves the client credentials you will paste into WRITER. You can find out more about how to connect WRITER to Snowflake in WRITER's documentation.

You will need to capture the security integration client ID and secret, and a fully qualified MCP server URL to plug into WRITER in the following section. Make sure the OAUTH_REDIRECT_URI is the same as the value presented in the Connect via OAuth screenshot below.

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE SECURITY INTEGRATION WRITER_QUICKSTART_OAUTH TYPE = OAUTH OAUTH_CLIENT = CUSTOM ENABLED = TRUE OAUTH_CLIENT_TYPE = 'CONFIDENTIAL' OAUTH_REDIRECT_URI = 'https://app.writer.com/mcp/oauth/callback' OAUTH_USE_SECONDARY_ROLES = NONE ALLOWED_ROLES_LIST = ('WRITER_QUICKSTART_ROLE') COMMENT = 'OAuth integration for the WRITER quickstart MCP connector'; -- Client ID and secret for WRITER. Treat these as credentials. SELECT SYSTEM$SHOW_OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRETS('WRITER_QUICKSTART_OAUTH'); -- Your MCP server URL SELECT 'https://' || LOWER(CURRENT_ORGANIZATION_NAME()) || '-' || LOWER(CURRENT_ACCOUNT_NAME()) || '.snowflakecomputing.com' || '/api/v2/databases/WRITER_SF_QUICKSTART/schemas/MARKETING' || '/mcp-servers/WRITER_QUICKSTART_MCP_SERVER' AS mcp_server_url;

Expected: A client ID and secret, and a fully qualified MCP server URL. Keep these three values for the WRITER connection step.

If your account identifier contains underscores, replace them with hyphens in the hostname. Some MCP clients fail to connect to hostnames with underscores. This applies to the hostname only — database, schema, and server names in the path retain their original underscores.

If your Snowflake account restricts network traffic, add WRITER's static egress IP addresses to your allowlist. See Snowflake's Network policies for MCP clients documenation for more details.

Role Setup

For simplicity, in this quickstart we'll update your DEFAULT_ROLE to be the WRITER_QUICKSTART_ROLE . For more information on role behavior with OAuth sessions and Snowflake MCP, see Snowflake documentation.

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; -- Check your current defaults (note them so you can restore later) DESCRIBE USER <your_username>; ALTER USER <your_username> SET DEFAULT_ROLE = 'WRITER_QUICKSTART_ROLE' DEFAULT_WAREHOUSE = 'WRITER_QUICKSTART_WH';

Connect WRITER

Now the WRITER admin will need to add a new connector in WRITER. Open up WRITER AI Studio and navigate to Connectors & tools > Connectors .

Then select + New connector .

Find the Snowflake connector and click Configure .

You will need to add a profile name ( Snowflake Cortex connection ) and description ( Connects to your Snowflake data ). Then select All teams and click Next .

Now select the default settings in the Configure Snowflake screen and click Next .

Now you will need the following values from the OAuth Configuration steps above:

Field Value Client ID From SYSTEM$SHOW_OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRETS Client secret From SYSTEM$SHOW_OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRETS Tenant URL The mcp_server_url from the OAuth step

Client Secret on the menu. Then enter the Client ID, Client Secret, and the Server URL as captured above. Selecton the menu. Then enter the Client ID, Client Secret, and the Server URL as captured above.

WRITER will open a browser window for the Snowflake OAuth consent screen. Sign in with your Snowflake user and approve.

After connecting, WRITER should discover two tools: campaign-planner and save-brief .

You are now finished with the WRITER admin connection steps and are ready to use Snowflake with WRITER.

Build the WRITER Playbook

Test Your Connector

Let's first make sure the Snowflake connector is connected. From WRITER App, click on Customize and then Connectors. Find Snowflake and click Connect if you haven't already connected.

Sign in with your Snowflake user and approve, and you will see an Authentication Successful message.

Now let's test that the connection works by clicking on + New Session to open a new WRITER agent session. Now enter this prompt:

Use snowflake to tell me which 5 micro segments have the highest intent score.

You should see results similar to the following (note results will vary).

Create the Playbook

Now we are ready to build a playbook in WRITER that uses the Snowflake Connector. Note you can visit this guide to learn more on creating playbooks in WRITER.

While in WRITER, click on Playbooks. Once in the playbooks screen, select + New playbook .

Now select a Multi step playbook and enter the following prompt:

- You are planning a marketing campaign for Apex Athletics, a fictitious B2B activewear company. - The campaign topic is [w-var](Campaign__Topic). - Treat [w-var](Additional__Context), if provided, as supplementary direction that constrains the brief: messaging guardrails, channel restrictions, a specific campaign ID, or stakeholder priorities. **Step 1 — Find the audience** - Ask [w-connector](SNOWFLAKE) using campaign-planner: "Which 3 micro-segments are most relevant to a campaign about [w-var](Campaign__Topic)? For each, give the segment name, segment ID, customer count, average LTV, intent score, churn risk tier, and dominant RFM segment." - For each segment, write 1–2 sentences explaining why it fits this campaign, connecting its intent, LTV, and churn risk to the topic. **Step 2 — Find what has worked** - Ask [w-connector](SNOWFLAKE) using campaign-planner: "What historical campaigns are most relevant to [w-var](Campaign__Topic) and to these segments? Return the campaign name, channel, subject lines, CTAs, tone, and open, click, and conversion rates." - Pick the 2–3 most relevant campaigns. Prioritize similarity of topic and audience over recency. Note what worked, what underperformed, and any messaging patterns. - If nothing closely relevant comes back, say so explicitly and continue. Do not fabricate campaign history. **Step 3 — Draft the brief** - Write a campaign brief grounded only in what came back from Snowflake and in [w-var](Additional__Context). Do not introduce segments, metrics, or campaign history that Snowflake did not return. - The brief must include: - Campaign name and a one-line objective - The 3 target segments, each with its metrics and fit rationale - The 2–3 reference campaigns, with what to carry forward from each - Key messages and tone, based on the copy that performed best - Three subject line options - Success metrics, using the historical conversion rates as the baseline - Assumptions and open questions - Select 3–5 channels. Channels must be text- or image-based only: no video or audio. One of the channels must be a blog post. Give each channel a one-sentence rationale that references the segment data or historical performance. **Step 4 — Save it to Snowflake** - Call the save-brief tool on [w-connector](SNOWFLAKE) once the brief is complete. - P_CAMPAIGN_ID: use the campaign ID from [w-var](Additional__Context) if one is given; otherwise use a new identifier in the form CMP-2026-NNN. - P_BRIEF_JSON: the complete brief as a JSON object serialized to a string. Include brief_id, status ("draft"), created_by ("WRITER playbook"), title, and one key per section of the brief above. - If you revise the brief and save it again, reuse the same brief_id so the existing record is updated rather than duplicated. **Final message** - Present the brief in full. - Report the BRIEF_ID returned by save-brief and the table it was written to. - List any assumptions or open questions that need a decision.

You will see something that looks similar to the following:

Note that you might see the following warning items that need corrected. Select the Campaign Topic and save as an input . This will allow us to have a dynamic input for each plabook run.

Do the same for Additional Context , but select Make optional so that this is only optional context. Then make sure the appropriate Snowflake connector is referenced. You can always type a / and select the Snowflake connector.

Once done, select Create a playbook .

You will then see a new Playbook in Editor mode that shows the various steps of you playbook broken down into various steps. You can go ahead and click on the Run Options button and click Run Playbook .

Then enter the following inputs and then select Run :

Campaign Topic: Winter running gear

Additional Context: Use campaign ID CMP-2026-001

The playbook will take a few minutes to complete. When done, you should see output similar to the below showing the campaign run completed.

You can view the final produced markdown artifact as well as a confirmation showing the record was saved to Snowflake as part of the governed write-back procedure.

Now feel free to customize this pipeline, incorporating WRITER skills, brand guidelines and any additional context to make the workflow even more customized to your organization.

Verify Write-Back

As a final step, let's confirm that the write-back happened in Snowflake:

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; USE DATABASE WRITER_SF_QUICKSTART; USE SCHEMA MARKETING; USE WAREHOUSE WRITER_QUICKSTART_WH; SELECT BRIEF_ID, CAMPAIGN_ID, STATUS, CREATED_BY, CREATED_AT, BRIEF_CONTENT:title::VARCHAR AS title FROM CAMPAIGN_BRIEFS; -- Full brief content SELECT BRIEF_CONTENT FROM CAMPAIGN_BRIEFS ORDER BY CREATED_AT DESC LIMIT 1;

Expected: One row. CREATED_BY reflects the value from the playbook prompt. BRIEF_CONTENT holds the brief WRITER wrote, with its structure intact.

Run the playbook again with the same P_CAMPAIGN_ID and brief_id — the row count stays at 1 because the MERGE updates rather than duplicates.

Conclusion And Resources

You have connected WRITER to Snowflake through an MCP server with two governed tools: a Cortex Agent for reading customer intelligence, and a stored procedure for writing campaign briefs. The integration is built on least-privileged roles, OAuth, and a fixed procedure contract that defines exactly what WRITER can do in Snowflake.

What You Learned

How to build a Cortex Agent that routes between a semantic view and a Cortex Search service

How to create a governed write-back path using a stored procedure exposed as an MCP tool

How to configure OAuth for Snowflake MCP server authentication

How to build a WRITER playbook that grounds content in Snowflake data and writes results back

Cleanup

Run the teardown to remove all objects created by this guide:

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS WRITER_SF_QUICKSTART; DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS WRITER_QUICKSTART_WH; DROP SECURITY INTEGRATION IF EXISTS WRITER_QUICKSTART_OAUTH; DROP ROLE IF EXISTS WRITER_QUICKSTART_ROLE; -- Restore your original default role and warehouse: -- ALTER USER <your_username> -- SET DEFAULT_ROLE = '<original_role>' DEFAULT_WAREHOUSE = '<original_warehouse>'; -- Confirm nothing is left SHOW DATABASES LIKE 'WRITER_SF_QUICKSTART'; SHOW WAREHOUSES LIKE 'WRITER_QUICKSTART_WH'; SHOW ROLES LIKE 'WRITER_QUICKSTART_ROLE'; SHOW INTEGRATIONS LIKE 'WRITER_QUICKSTART_OAUTH';

Also remove the connector in WRITER, since its credentials no longer resolve.

Troubleshooting

Symptom Likely Cause Check WRITER connects, no tools appear Default role lacks USAGE on MCP server SHOW GRANTS TO ROLE WRITER_QUICKSTART_ROLE Tools appear but fail on invocation Tool-level grants missing Confirm AGENT, SEMANTIC_VIEW, SEARCH, PROCEDURE grants Agent says table "does not exist" Table rebuilt after grants ran Re-run grants from Write-Back Contract step Session fails to initialize No DEFAULT_WAREHOUSE on user SHOW USERS LIKE '<you>' Wrong data or none visible Default role is not WRITER_QUICKSTART_ROLE Check default_role in SHOW USERS OAuth consent fails Redirect URI mismatch DESCRIBE INTEGRATION WRITER_QUICKSTART_OAUTH Hostname connection failure Underscores in account hostname Use hyphens in hostname only Agent returns nothing for copy questions Search still indexing SHOW CORTEX SEARCH SERVICES — both states must be ACTIVE Second save fails Missing UPDATE on CAMPAIGN_BRIEFS Check grants include UPDATE

Related Resources

Next Steps