Connect Power BI with OSSIE Semantics

Overview

Semantic models are becoming the layer where business meaning lives. As more teams build on AI agents, BI tools, and natural language queries, the definitions behind metrics like revenue and order count need to be consistent everywhere they are used. When every tool keeps its own copy, those definitions drift. Revenue is defined one way in Snowflake and another way in a Power BI semantic model, and nobody notices until the numbers disagree.

Apache Ossie (incubating), previously Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), is a vendor-neutral YAML standard for semantic models. It describes datasets, relationships, dimensions, and metrics in a format any platform can read and write. Snowflake supports Ossie natively, and the Apache Ossie project provides an open-source converter for Power BI. This makes Ossie the shared layer between the two platforms, the same way Apache Iceberg is the shared layer for tables.

In Snowflake, the semantic model lives as a Semantic View: governed, queryable with standard SQL, and available to Cortex Analyst and Snowflake Intelligence. In Power BI, the same model becomes a semantic model with DAX measures that analysts can extend. A change made on either side can be carried to the other through Ossie, with a review step so every definition is approved before it is deployed.

This quickstart demonstrates the core workflow on sample data: creating a Semantic View in Snowflake, converting it to Power BI through Ossie, adding a measure in Power BI, and bringing that measure back into Snowflake.

Prerequisites

familiarity with Snowflake Semantic Views and a Snowflake account

familiarity with Power BI semantic models and DAX

comfort running commands in a terminal

What You’ll Learn

creating a Snowflake Semantic View from YAML

exporting a semantic view to Ossie with SYSTEM$READ_OSSIE_YAML_FROM_SEMANTIC_VIEW

converting Ossie to and from a Power BI model.bim with the ossie-microsoft converter

with the converter merging a Power BI change back into the Ossie model and deploying it with SYSTEM$CREATE_SEMANTIC_VIEW_FROM_OSSIE_YAML

What You’ll Build

You will build a sales semantic model that is shared between Snowflake and Power BI. You will create a Semantic View in Snowflake, convert it to a Power BI semantic model, add a measure in Power BI, and deploy that measure back to Snowflake. The end result is one set of business definitions that both platforms use.

What You’ll Need

A free Snowflake Account

Git, Python 3.10+, and uv installed locally ( pip install uv works if you don't have it)

works if you don't have it) A text editor, or Tabular Editor to edit the Power BI model file

The end-to-end workflow will look like this:

Create a Snowflake Semantic View

Create the sample data

In this step, you create a database with views over the TPC-H sample data. The model uses three tables: orders, customers, and nations.

The views read SNOWFLAKE_SAMPLE_DATA , which Snowflake shares with your account and which doesn't use your storage. If it isn't listed under your databases, create it once as ACCOUNTADMIN before continuing:

CREATE DATABASE SNOWFLAKE_SAMPLE_DATA FROM SHARE SFC_SAMPLES.SAMPLE_DATA; GRANT IMPORTED PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE SNOWFLAKE_SAMPLE_DATA TO ROLE PUBLIC;

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS OSSIE_DEMO; CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW OSSIE_DEMO.PUBLIC.ORDERS AS SELECT O_ORDERKEY, O_CUSTKEY, O_ORDERSTATUS, O_TOTALPRICE, O_ORDERDATE FROM SNOWFLAKE_SAMPLE_DATA.TPCH_SF1.ORDERS; CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW OSSIE_DEMO.PUBLIC.CUSTOMER AS SELECT C_CUSTKEY, C_NAME, C_NATIONKEY, C_MKTSEGMENT FROM SNOWFLAKE_SAMPLE_DATA.TPCH_SF1.CUSTOMER; CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW OSSIE_DEMO.PUBLIC.NATION AS SELECT N_NATIONKEY, N_NAME FROM SNOWFLAKE_SAMPLE_DATA.TPCH_SF1.NATION;

Create the semantic view

The statement below creates the semantic view. It joins orders to customers and customers to nations, and defines three metrics: total_sales , order_count , and avg_order_value . The same definition is available as tpch_sales_semantic_view.yaml.

CALL SYSTEM$CREATE_SEMANTIC_VIEW_FROM_YAML( 'OSSIE_DEMO.PUBLIC', $$ name: tpch_sales description: Order sales by customer segment and nation tables: - name: orders base_table: database: OSSIE_DEMO schema: PUBLIC table: ORDERS primary_key: columns: - o_orderkey description: One row per customer order dimensions: - name: o_orderkey expr: o_orderkey description: Order identifier data_type: NUMBER(38,0) - name: o_custkey expr: o_custkey description: Customer who placed the order data_type: NUMBER(38,0) - name: o_orderstatus expr: o_orderstatus description: Order status (F = fulfilled, O = open, P = partial) data_type: VARCHAR time_dimensions: - name: o_orderdate expr: o_orderdate description: Date the order was placed data_type: DATE facts: - name: o_totalprice expr: o_totalprice description: Total price of the order data_type: NUMBER(12,2) - name: customer base_table: database: OSSIE_DEMO schema: PUBLIC table: CUSTOMER primary_key: columns: - c_custkey description: Customers dimensions: - name: c_custkey expr: c_custkey description: Customer identifier data_type: NUMBER(38,0) - name: c_name expr: c_name description: Customer name data_type: VARCHAR - name: c_nationkey expr: c_nationkey description: Customer nation data_type: NUMBER(38,0) - name: c_mktsegment expr: c_mktsegment description: Market segment data_type: VARCHAR - name: nation base_table: database: OSSIE_DEMO schema: PUBLIC table: NATION primary_key: columns: - n_nationkey description: Countries dimensions: - name: n_nationkey expr: n_nationkey description: Nation identifier data_type: NUMBER(38,0) - name: n_name expr: n_name description: Nation name data_type: VARCHAR relationships: - name: orders_to_customer left_table: orders right_table: customer relationship_columns: - left_column: o_custkey right_column: c_custkey - name: customer_to_nation left_table: customer right_table: nation relationship_columns: - left_column: c_nationkey right_column: n_nationkey metrics: - name: total_sales expr: SUM(orders.o_totalprice) description: Total order value - name: order_count expr: COUNT(orders.o_orderkey) description: Number of orders - name: avg_order_value expr: AVG(orders.o_totalprice) description: Average value of a single order $$ );

The view takes its name from the name field, so this creates OSSIE_DEMO.PUBLIC.TPCH_SALES . Confirm it returns data:

SELECT * FROM SEMANTIC_VIEW( OSSIE_DEMO.PUBLIC.TPCH_SALES DIMENSIONS customer.c_mktsegment METRICS total_sales, order_count, avg_order_value ) ORDER BY c_mktsegment;

You can also open the view you just created. In Snowsight, select AI & ML » Cortex Analyst and select TPCH_SALES . Semantic Studio shows the tables, relationships, and metrics, and has a form for adding more of each. Deploy writes those edits back to the live view. This quickstart keeps the definition in the statement above so it stays visible and repeatable, and Semantic Studio is where a team would maintain the model day to day.

Export to Ossie

In this section, the Semantic View is exported as an Ossie file, which is the format the Power BI converter reads.

Install the Power BI converter

Clone the Apache Ossie converters repository and install the Microsoft converter. Then download the two helper scripts for this quickstart into the same working folder.

mkdir -p ~/ossie-demo && cd ~/ossie-demo git clone --recurse-submodules https://github.com/apache/ossie-converters.git curl -fLO https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Snowflake-Labs/sfquickstarts/master/site/sfguides/src/connect-power-bi-with-ossie-semantics/assets/unwrap_snowflake_export.py curl -fLO https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Snowflake-Labs/sfquickstarts/master/site/sfguides/src/connect-power-bi-with-ossie-semantics/assets/merge_from_powerbi.py cd ossie-converters/microsoft uv sync uv run ossie-microsoft --help

Run the remaining commands in this quickstart from ~/ossie-demo/ossie-converters/microsoft . The working files live in ~/ossie-demo .

Export the semantic view

In Snowflake, export the semantic view as Ossie YAML:

SELECT SYSTEM$READ_OSSIE_YAML_FROM_SEMANTIC_VIEW('OSSIE_DEMO.PUBLIC.TPCH_SALES');

The function returns the whole model as a single text value, so the result is one cell. Click that cell and copy its value, then paste it into a new file and save it as ~/ossie-demo/tpch_sales_export.yaml . A pasted export looks like this:

The export contains the three datasets with full OSSIE_DEMO.PUBLIC.<TABLE> sources, the relationships, the O_ORDERDATE time dimension, and all three metrics as SNOWFLAKE SQL expressions. Names are uppercase because Snowflake normalizes unquoted identifiers.

Prepare it for the converter

Snowflake wraps the model in a semantic_model: list. The Power BI converter expects the model at the top of the file, so move it there:

uv run python ~/ossie-demo/unwrap_snowflake_export.py \ ~/ossie-demo/tpch_sales_export.yaml \ ~/ossie-demo/tpch_sales.ossie.yaml

tpch_sales.ossie.yaml is the Ossie model you will work from.

Convert to Power BI

In this step, you convert the Ossie model to a Power BI semantic model in TMSL model.bim format.

uv run ossie-microsoft export \ -i ~/ossie-demo/tpch_sales.ossie.yaml \ -o ~/ossie-demo/model.bim

Keep an untouched copy. The merge step later compares against it to find what changed in Power BI:

cp ~/ossie-demo/model.bim ~/ossie-demo/model.original.bim

What the converter produced

The three tables, their columns, and both relationships carry over. Each Snowflake metric becomes a DAX measure:

Snowflake metric (SQL) Power BI measure (DAX) SUM(orders.o_totalprice) SUM('ORDERS'[O_TOTALPRICE]) COUNT(orders.o_orderkey) COUNTA('ORDERS'[O_ORDERKEY]) AVG(orders.o_totalprice) AVERAGE('ORDERS'[O_TOTALPRICE])

The converter translates simple aggregates such as SUM , COUNT , COUNT(DISTINCT ...) , AVG , and division of those. A SQL expression outside that set becomes a BLANK() measure with a warning instead of a guessed formula.

The converter prints warnings and ends with a count of constructs it couldn't convert faithfully. For this model they are expected:

The file targets Ossie 0.1.1 and the converter targets 0.2.0.dev0 . The model in this quickstart converts fully despite the mismatch.

and the converter targets . The model in this quickstart converts fully despite the mismatch. Snowflake-specific settings stored in SNOWFLAKE custom extensions have no Power BI equivalent and are dropped from model.bim .

custom extensions have no Power BI equivalent and are dropped from . Metrics have no home table in Ossie, so all measures are placed on the first table, CUSTOMER .

. The table partitions use Direct Lake with placeholder workspace and item IDs. The model definition is complete, but it isn't connected to data. Connecting it is outside the scope of this quickstart.

Make a Change in Power BI

In a real environment, analysts extend the model in Power BI with measures for their reports. For the sake of this quickstart, the change is one new measure: total sales divided by the number of distinct customers.

Open ~/ossie-demo/model.bim in Tabular Editor or a text editor. Find the CUSTOMER table's measures list and add this entry at the end of the list. Put a comma after the measure before it:

{ "name": "SALES_PER_CUSTOMER", "expression": "DIVIDE(SUM('ORDERS'[O_TOTALPRICE]), DISTINCTCOUNT('ORDERS'[O_CUSTKEY]))", "description": "Average total order value per customer" }

Save the file.

Bring the Change Back to Snowflake

In this section, the new Power BI measure is converted back to Ossie, reviewed, and deployed to the Semantic View in Snowflake.

Convert Power BI back to Ossie

uv run ossie-microsoft import \ -i ~/ossie-demo/model.bim \ -o ~/ossie-demo/tpch_sales.imported.yaml

Don't deploy this file directly. The import writes Ossie version 0.2.0.dev0 , which Snowflake doesn't accept yet. It also writes two-part table names such as PUBLIC.ORDERS , and returns every metric as DAX only.

Merge the change

Merge only the measure changes into the model you exported from Snowflake. That keeps the full table names, the time dimension, and the existing SQL:

uv run python ~/ossie-demo/merge_from_powerbi.py \ ~/ossie-demo/tpch_sales.ossie.yaml \ ~/ossie-demo/model.original.bim \ ~/ossie-demo/tpch_sales.imported.yaml \ ~/ossie-demo/tpch_sales.merged.yaml

The script reports what changed and stops on anything that has no Snowflake SQL yet:

added SALES_PER_CUSTOMER changed description for SALES_PER_CUSTOMER NEEDS SQL: add a SNOWFLAKE expression for SALES_PER_CUSTOMER before deploying

Compare the two files to see exactly what Power BI changed:

diff ~/ossie-demo/tpch_sales.ossie.yaml ~/ossie-demo/tpch_sales.merged.yaml

Add the Snowflake SQL

In tpch_sales.merged.yaml , add a SNOWFLAKE dialect to SALES_PER_CUSTOMER :

- name: SALES_PER_CUSTOMER expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: SUM(orders.o_totalprice) / COUNT(DISTINCT orders.o_custkey) - dialect: DAX expression: DIVIDE(SUM('ORDERS'[O_TOTALPRICE]), DISTINCTCOUNT('ORDERS'[O_CUSTKEY])) description: Average total order value per customer

Run the merge again with the merged file as the base to confirm nothing is missing:

uv run python ~/ossie-demo/merge_from_powerbi.py \ ~/ossie-demo/tpch_sales.merged.yaml \ ~/ossie-demo/model.original.bim \ ~/ossie-demo/tpch_sales.imported.yaml \ ~/ossie-demo/tpch_sales.merged.yaml

It reports no measure changes and exits cleanly, so the file is ready to deploy.

Deploy to Snowflake

Run this statement. It contains the merged model from the previous step, with the new SALES_PER_CUSTOMER metric and its Snowflake SQL at the end. If your tpch_sales.merged.yaml differs, use its contents between the $$ markers instead.

CALL SYSTEM$CREATE_SEMANTIC_VIEW_FROM_OSSIE_YAML( 'OSSIE_DEMO.PUBLIC', $$ version: 0.1.1 name: TPCH_SALES description: Order sales by customer segment and nation datasets: - name: CUSTOMER source: OSSIE_DEMO.PUBLIC.CUSTOMER primary_key: - C_CUSTKEY description: Customers fields: - name: C_CUSTKEY expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: c_custkey dimension: {} description: Customer identifier custom_extensions: - vendor_name: SNOWFLAKE data: '{"access_modifier":"public_access"}' - name: C_MKTSEGMENT expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: c_mktsegment dimension: {} description: Market segment custom_extensions: - vendor_name: SNOWFLAKE data: '{"access_modifier":"public_access"}' - name: C_NAME expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: c_name dimension: {} description: Customer name custom_extensions: - vendor_name: SNOWFLAKE data: '{"access_modifier":"public_access"}' - name: C_NATIONKEY expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: c_nationkey dimension: {} description: Customer nation custom_extensions: - vendor_name: SNOWFLAKE data: '{"access_modifier":"public_access"}' - name: NATION source: OSSIE_DEMO.PUBLIC.NATION primary_key: - N_NATIONKEY description: Countries fields: - name: N_NAME expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: n_name dimension: {} description: Nation name custom_extensions: - vendor_name: SNOWFLAKE data: '{"access_modifier":"public_access"}' - name: N_NATIONKEY expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: n_nationkey dimension: {} description: Nation identifier custom_extensions: - vendor_name: SNOWFLAKE data: '{"access_modifier":"public_access"}' - name: ORDERS source: OSSIE_DEMO.PUBLIC.ORDERS primary_key: - O_ORDERKEY description: One row per customer order fields: - name: O_CUSTKEY expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: o_custkey dimension: {} description: Customer who placed the order custom_extensions: - vendor_name: SNOWFLAKE data: '{"access_modifier":"public_access"}' - name: O_ORDERKEY expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: o_orderkey dimension: {} description: Order identifier custom_extensions: - vendor_name: SNOWFLAKE data: '{"access_modifier":"public_access"}' - name: O_ORDERSTATUS expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: o_orderstatus dimension: {} description: Order status (F = fulfilled, O = open, P = partial) custom_extensions: - vendor_name: SNOWFLAKE data: '{"access_modifier":"public_access"}' - name: O_ORDERDATE expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: o_orderdate dimension: is_time: true description: Date the order was placed custom_extensions: - vendor_name: SNOWFLAKE data: '{"access_modifier":"public_access"}' - name: O_TOTALPRICE expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: o_totalprice description: Total price of the order custom_extensions: - vendor_name: SNOWFLAKE data: '{"access_modifier":"public_access"}' relationships: - name: CUSTOMER_TO_NATION from: CUSTOMER to: NATION from_columns: - C_NATIONKEY to_columns: - N_NATIONKEY - name: ORDERS_TO_CUSTOMER from: ORDERS to: CUSTOMER from_columns: - O_CUSTKEY to_columns: - C_CUSTKEY metrics: - name: AVG_ORDER_VALUE expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: AVG(orders.o_totalprice) description: Average value of a single order custom_extensions: - vendor_name: SNOWFLAKE data: '{"access_modifier":"public_access"}' - name: ORDER_COUNT expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: COUNT(orders.o_orderkey) description: Number of orders custom_extensions: - vendor_name: SNOWFLAKE data: '{"access_modifier":"public_access"}' - name: TOTAL_SALES expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: SUM(orders.o_totalprice) description: Total order value custom_extensions: - vendor_name: SNOWFLAKE data: '{"access_modifier":"public_access"}' - name: SALES_PER_CUSTOMER expression: dialects: - dialect: SNOWFLAKE expression: SUM(orders.o_totalprice) / COUNT(DISTINCT orders.o_custkey) - dialect: DAX expression: DIVIDE(SUM('ORDERS'[O_TOTALPRICE]), DISTINCTCOUNT('ORDERS'[O_CUSTKEY])) description: Average total order value per customer $$ );

The model is named TPCH_SALES , so this replaces the existing semantic view and keeps its grants.

Verify the numbers

Query the new metric through the semantic view:

SELECT * FROM SEMANTIC_VIEW( OSSIE_DEMO.PUBLIC.TPCH_SALES DIMENSIONS customer.c_mktsegment METRICS total_sales, sales_per_customer ) ORDER BY c_mktsegment;

Check it against plain SQL on the underlying views. The two results should match:

SELECT c.C_MKTSEGMENT, SUM(o.O_TOTALPRICE) AS total_sales, SUM(o.O_TOTALPRICE) / COUNT(DISTINCT o.O_CUSTKEY) AS sales_per_customer FROM OSSIE_DEMO.PUBLIC.ORDERS o JOIN OSSIE_DEMO.PUBLIC.CUSTOMER c ON o.O_CUSTKEY = c.C_CUSTKEY GROUP BY 1 ORDER BY 1;

Take This to Production

The loop in this quickstart treats Snowflake as the hub. That works when every measure is one the converter can rebuild, but in many environments changes that do not convert will need to be maintained for the respective semantic layer. For those environments, store the Ossie model in git as the single source of truth, and follow these practices:

Merge from both sides. Changes from Snowflake merge in their SQL and keep the DAX already in git. Changes from Power BI merge in their DAX and keep the SQL and Snowflake-specific settings. merge_from_powerbi.py covers the Power BI side for metrics, and the Snowflake side is the same idea in reverse.

covers the Power BI side for metrics, and the Snowflake side is the same idea in reverse. Sync before you deploy. SYSTEM$CREATE_SEMANTIC_VIEW_FROM_OSSIE_YAML replaces the whole semantic view, so pull any edits made directly in Snowflake into git first.

replaces the whole semantic view, so pull any edits made directly in Snowflake into git first. Review every formula change. A changed SQL expression needs matching DAX, and changed DAX needs matching SQL. The merge script exits with an error when SQL is missing, so it can block a CI pipeline until someone adds it.

Watch for conflicts. If the same metric changes in both tools between syncs, compare each side against the last synced version in git history rather than overwriting.

Known limits

These held true when this quickstart was written. Apache Ossie is incubating, so check the converter and Snowflake documentation for changes.

Snowflake exports and accepts Ossie version 0.1.1 . The Power BI converter writes 0.2.0.dev0 , which is why the import can't be deployed directly.

. The Power BI converter writes , which is why the import can't be deployed directly. Measures with filters or other logic outside simple aggregates come back as BLANK() the next time the model is exported from Snowflake. Keep them in git with both expressions.

Synonyms aren't restored when a semantic view is created from Ossie YAML.

Column data types aren't included in the Snowflake export, so Power BI columns come through untyped.

Snowflake's export adds a duplicate SNOWFLAKE custom extension to each field on every round trip. It's harmless, but the file grows.

custom extension to each field on every round trip. It's harmless, but the file grows. The Power BI model uses Direct Lake placeholders and isn't connected to data.

Clean Up

Drop the database this quickstart created. This removes the three views and the TPCH_SALES semantic view:

DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS OSSIE_DEMO;

To remove the local files, including the converter clone, delete the working folder:

rm -rf ~/ossie-demo

Conclusion and Resources

Congratulations! You've successfully moved a semantic model from Snowflake to Power BI with Apache Ossie, added a measure in Power BI, and deployed it back to Snowflake after review, esulting in one set of business definitions shared by both platforms. The merge step keeps each platform's details intact, and the review step makes sure every formula is approved before it reaches the other side. This is the foundation for a shared semantic layer between Snowflake and Power BI!

What You Learned

creating a Snowflake Semantic View from YAML

exporting a semantic view to Ossie with SYSTEM$READ_OSSIE_YAML_FROM_SEMANTIC_VIEW

converting Ossie to and from a Power BI model.bim with the ossie-microsoft converter

with the converter merging a Power BI change back into the Ossie model and deploying it with SYSTEM$CREATE_SEMANTIC_VIEW_FROM_OSSIE_YAML

Resources