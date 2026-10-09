Build a Video Search App with Twelve Labs on Snowflake

Overview

In this guide you'll turn a folder of video files into an app that lets you:

Search every video by typing a description or dropping in an image, and jump straight to the matching moment.

every video by typing a description or dropping in an image, and jump straight to the matching moment. Analyze any video with a plain-language prompt and get structured answers back (optional, requires Pegasus Private Preview access).

The whole pipeline runs inside Snowflake. No video leaves your account, and every step is a SQL function call.

What You'll Build

Step What it does Snowflake surface 1. Stage Point Snowflake at your videos Stage + directory table 2. Embed Turn each video into time-stamped vectors AI_MULTI_EMBED with Marengo 3.0 3. Index Make the vectors searchable Cortex Search (vector index) 4. Analyze (optional) Ask questions about a video AI_COMPLETE with Pegasus 1.2 5. App Put it all behind a UI Streamlit

What You'll Learn

How to embed video, text, and images into one shared vector space with AI_MULTI_EMBED

How to query a Cortex Search vector index with your own embeddings

How to play search hits at the exact matching timestamp in a Streamlit app

(Optional) How to ask questions about a video with AI_COMPLETE and Pegasus

What You'll Need

A Snowflake account in a region that supports twelvelabs-marengo-embed-3-0 , or with cross-region inference enabled. See AI_MULTI_EMBED regional availability.

, or with cross-region inference enabled. See AI_MULTI_EMBED regional availability. A role with SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX_USER and privileges to create a database, stage, and Cortex Search service

and privileges to create a database, stage, and Cortex Search service A few .mp4 files (a handful of short clips is enough to start)

files (a handful of short clips is enough to start) (Optional) Pegasus 1.2 access. Pegasus is in Private Preview, so the Analyze step and app tab are optional. Everything else uses Marengo 3.0, which is generally available.

Stage Your Videos

Create a database, a schema, and a stage with a directory table. The directory table is what lets you list and reference files from SQL.

CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS TWELVE_LABS_DEMO; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS TWELVE_LABS_DEMO.VIDEO_INTELLIGENCE; USE SCHEMA TWELVE_LABS_DEMO.VIDEO_INTELLIGENCE; CREATE STAGE IF NOT EXISTS VIDEO_STAGE DIRECTORY = (ENABLE = TRUE) ENCRYPTION = (TYPE = 'SNOWFLAKE_SSE');

Upload your videos to the stage in Snowsight (Data » Add Data » Load files into a Stage), or from the CLI:

snow stage copy ./videos/*.mp4 @TWELVE_LABS_DEMO.VIDEO_INTELLIGENCE.VIDEO_STAGE

Then refresh the directory table:

ALTER STAGE VIDEO_STAGE REFRESH; SELECT RELATIVE_PATH, SIZE FROM DIRECTORY(@VIDEO_STAGE);

aside positive Already have video in S3, GCS, or Azure? Create an external stage on a storage integration instead. The rest of this guide works the same with either kind of stage.

We also need a small internal stage where the app uploads images for image-to-video search:

CREATE STAGE IF NOT EXISTS SEARCH_UPLOADS DIRECTORY = (ENABLE = TRUE) ENCRYPTION = (TYPE = 'SNOWFLAKE_SSE');

Embed Videos with Marengo

AI_MULTI_EMBED with Marengo watches each video and returns a list of segments. Each segment has a 512-dimensional vector for one modality ( visual , audio , or transcription ) plus its start and end time.

Flatten that output into one row per segment:

CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE VIDEO_EMBEDDINGS AS WITH raw AS ( SELECT REPLACE(RELATIVE_PATH, '.mp4', '') AS episode, AI_MULTI_EMBED( 'twelvelabs-marengo-embed-3-0', TO_FILE('@VIDEO_STAGE', RELATIVE_PATH) ) AS emb FROM DIRECTORY(@VIDEO_STAGE) ) SELECT episode, f.value['embedding']::VECTOR(FLOAT, 512) AS embedding_vec, f.value['embedding_option']::STRING AS modality, f.value['start_sec']::FLOAT AS start_sec, f.value['end_sec']::FLOAT AS end_sec FROM raw, LATERAL FLATTEN(input => raw.emb['value']) f;

Check what you got:

SELECT modality, COUNT(*) AS segments, COUNT(DISTINCT episode) AS videos FROM VIDEO_EMBEDDINGS GROUP BY modality;

aside positive Marengo puts text, images, and video in the same vector space. That's why a text query or an uploaded photo can be matched directly against video segments. You'll use this in the app.

Index with Cortex Search

Create a Cortex Search service with a vector index on the Marengo embeddings. This guide indexes the visual modality, which works best for "find the scene where..." queries.

CREATE OR REPLACE CORTEX SEARCH SERVICE VIDEO_SEARCH_SERVICE TEXT INDEXES EPISODE VECTOR INDEXES EMBEDDING_VEC ATTRIBUTES EPISODE, MODALITY, START_SEC, END_SEC WAREHOUSE = <your_warehouse> TARGET_LAG = '1 day' AS ( SELECT EPISODE, EMBEDDING_VEC, MODALITY, START_SEC, END_SEC FROM VIDEO_EMBEDDINGS WHERE MODALITY = 'visual' );

Because the vectors come from Marengo rather than a built-in Cortex embedding model, you embed the query with the same model at search time and pass the vector to the service. The app handles this in the next steps.

(Optional) Analyze Video with Pegasus

aside negative Private Preview: twelvelabs-pegasus-1-2 is not yet in the public AI_COMPLETE model list. If your account isn't enrolled, skip this step and leave ENABLE_PEGASUS = False in the app. Search works without it. Contact your Snowflake account team to request access.

Pegasus is a video-language model. Give it a video and a prompt, and it answers in text:

SELECT AI_COMPLETE( 'twelvelabs-pegasus-1-2', 'Summarize this video in 3 bullets, then list the main characters as JSON.', TO_FILE('@VIDEO_STAGE', '<your_video>.mp4') ) AS analysis;

There's no frame extraction and no transcription step. That one call is all the app needs for its Analyze tab.

Build the Streamlit App

The app has two tabs:

Embed + Search : embed the text or image query with Marengo, send the vector to Cortex Search, and play each hit at its timestamp using a presigned URL.

: embed the text or image query with Marengo, send the vector to Cortex Search, and play each hit at its timestamp using a presigned URL. Analyze (optional): pick a video, write a prompt, and run Pegasus. Set ENABLE_PEGASUS = True only if your account has Pegasus access.

Create streamlit_app.py :

import json import streamlit as st from snowflake.core import Root st.set_page_config(page_title="Twelve Labs x Snowflake", layout="wide") DB, SCHEMA = "TWELVE_LABS_DEMO", "VIDEO_INTELLIGENCE" VIDEO_STAGE = f"@{DB}.{SCHEMA}.VIDEO_STAGE" UPLOAD_STAGE = f"@{DB}.{SCHEMA}.SEARCH_UPLOADS" ENABLE_PEGASUS = False # Pegasus is Private Preview; set True if your account is enrolled conn = st.connection("snowflake") session = conn.session() search_svc = (Root(session).databases[DB].schemas[SCHEMA] .cortex_search_services["VIDEO_SEARCH_SERVICE"]) def embed_query(text=None, image=None) -> list: """Embed a text string or an uploaded image with Marengo.""" if image is not None: name = image.name.replace(" ", "_") session.file.put_stream(image, f"{UPLOAD_STAGE}/{name}", auto_compress=False, overwrite=True) sql = f"""SELECT AI_MULTI_EMBED('twelvelabs-marengo-embed-3-0', TO_FILE('{UPLOAD_STAGE}', ?)):value[0]['embedding']::VARCHAR AS v""" row = session.sql(sql, params=[name]).collect()[0] else: sql = """SELECT AI_MULTI_EMBED('twelvelabs-marengo-embed-3-0', ?) :value[0]['embedding']::VARCHAR AS v""" row = session.sql(sql, params=[text]).collect()[0] return json.loads(row["V"]) def presigned_url(stage: str, path: str) -> str: sql = f"SELECT GET_PRESIGNED_URL({stage}, ?, 3600) AS url" return session.sql(sql, params=[path]).collect()[0]["URL"] def fmt(sec: float) -> str: return f"{int(sec // 60)}:{int(sec % 60):02d}" tab_names = ["Embed + Search"] + (["Analyze"] if ENABLE_PEGASUS else []) tabs = st.tabs(tab_names) tab_search = tabs[0] # ── Search ────────────────────────────────────────── with tab_search: query = st.text_input("Describe a scene") image = st.file_uploader("...or search with an image", type=["jpg", "jpeg", "png"]) if st.button("Search", type="primary") and (query or image): with st.spinner("Searching..."): vec = embed_query(text=query, image=image) resp = search_svc.search( multi_index_query={"EMBEDDING_VEC": [{"vector": vec}]}, columns=["EPISODE", "START_SEC", "END_SEC"], limit=50, ) # Adjacent segments are usually the same scene; keep hits spread out. results, kept = [], {} for r in resp.results: ep, start = r["EPISODE"], float(r["START_SEC"]) prior = kept.setdefault(ep, []) if len(prior) < 2 and all(abs(start - p) >= 45 for p in prior): prior.append(start) results.append(r) if len(results) == 6: break urls = {ep: presigned_url(VIDEO_STAGE, f"{ep}.mp4") for ep in {r["EPISODE"] for r in results}} st.session_state.hits = (results, urls) if "hits" in st.session_state: results, urls = st.session_state.hits cols = st.columns(2) for i, r in enumerate(results): with cols[i % 2].container(border=True): start, end = float(r["START_SEC"]), float(r["END_SEC"]) st.markdown(f"**{r['EPISODE']}** · `{fmt(start)} – {fmt(end)}`") st.video(urls[r["EPISODE"]], start_time=int(start)) # ── Analyze (optional, Pegasus) ───────────────────── if ENABLE_PEGASUS: with tabs[1]: files = [r["RELATIVE_PATH"] for r in session.sql(f"SELECT RELATIVE_PATH FROM DIRECTORY({VIDEO_STAGE}) ORDER BY 1").collect()] left, right = st.columns([2, 3]) with left: video = st.selectbox("Video", files) if video: st.video(presigned_url(VIDEO_STAGE, video)) prompt = st.text_area("Prompt", placeholder="Ask anything about this video...") run = st.button("Analyze with Pegasus", type="primary") with right: if run and video and prompt: with st.spinner("Pegasus is watching..."): sql = f"""SELECT AI_COMPLETE('twelvelabs-pegasus-1-2', ?, TO_FILE('{VIDEO_STAGE}', ?)) AS a""" answer = session.sql(sql, params=[prompt, video]).collect()[0]["A"] st.markdown(answer)

Run it

Locally, add a Snowflake connection to .streamlit/secrets.toml :

[connections.snowflake] account = "<account_identifier>" user = "<user>" authenticator = "externalbrowser" role = "<role>" warehouse = "<warehouse>"

Then:

pip install streamlit snowflake-snowpark-python snowflake streamlit run streamlit_app.py

To deploy on Snowflake instead, create a Streamlit in Snowflake app in Snowsight (Projects » Streamlit), paste in the same code, and add the snowflake package. st.connection("snowflake") picks up the app's session automatically.

Try it

Search: type something like "two people running through a crowded street", or upload a photo of a location or character.

type something like "two people running through a crowded street", or upload a photo of a location or character. Analyze: pick a video and ask "Return JSON with a summary, the main characters, and any historical references."

Conclusion and Resources

You built a video search and analysis app with nothing but SQL functions and a small Streamlit front end:

Marengo ( AI_MULTI_EMBED ) turned your videos into time-stamped vectors.

( ) turned your videos into time-stamped vectors. Cortex Search made them searchable by text or image.

made them searchable by text or image. Pegasus ( AI_COMPLETE ) answered questions about any video.

What You Learned

How to embed video, text, and images into one shared vector space

How to query a Cortex Search vector index with your own embeddings

How to play search hits at the exact matching timestamp

Next Steps

Index the audio and transcription modalities too, and combine them for multi-vector search.

and modalities too, and combine them for multi-vector search. Run Pegasus over your whole library with a JSON schema and store the output as a metadata table you can join to your business data.

Related Resources