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Virtual Hands-On Lab

Governing AI Coding Agents at Scale — Snowflake CoCo Control Hub

28Oct
2:00 PM AEDT | 4:00 PM NZDT | 11:00 AM SGT | 8:30 AM IST

Register Now

AI coding agents are landing in your organisation whether IT is ready or not. The question isn't if — it's how you govern them.

Join us live on 28 October for a hands-on virtual lab where you'll deploy the Snowflake CoCo Control Hub — a Streamlit app that gives you full visibility and control over how your teams use Snowflake CoCo. You'll set team budgets, monitor sessions, enforce responsible AI policies, and manage model access — all from one place.

Why Attend?

  • Live build. You run the code. Deploy the Control Hub in your own Snowflake account during the session

  • Simon Yeoman (Data Platform Architect, Unified Honey) and Omar Hafez (Solution Engineer, Snowflake) share real-world governance patterns from production deployments

  • Live Q&A: bring your governance and rollout questions for Simon and Omar

 

Speakers

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Simon YeomanData Platform Architect, Unified Honey - Snowflake Data Super Hero
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Omar HafezSolution Engineer, Snowflake