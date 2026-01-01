Governing AI Coding Agents at Scale — Snowflake CoCo Control Hub
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AI coding agents are landing in your organisation whether IT is ready or not. The question isn't if — it's how you govern them.
Join us live on 28 October for a hands-on virtual lab where you'll deploy the Snowflake CoCo Control Hub — a Streamlit app that gives you full visibility and control over how your teams use Snowflake CoCo. You'll set team budgets, monitor sessions, enforce responsible AI policies, and manage model access — all from one place.
Why Attend?
Live build. You run the code. Deploy the Control Hub in your own Snowflake account during the session
Simon Yeoman (Data Platform Architect, Unified Honey) and Omar Hafez (Solution Engineer, Snowflake) share real-world governance patterns from production deployments
Live Q&A: bring your governance and rollout questions for Simon and Omar