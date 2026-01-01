Governing AI Coding Agents at Scale — Snowflake CoCo Control Hub

AI coding agents are landing in your organisation whether IT is ready or not. The question isn't if — it's how you govern them.

Join us live on 28 October for a hands-on virtual lab where you'll deploy the Snowflake CoCo Control Hub — a Streamlit app that gives you full visibility and control over how your teams use Snowflake CoCo. You'll set team budgets, monitor sessions, enforce responsible AI policies, and manage model access — all from one place.

Why Attend?