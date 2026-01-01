Toyota Motor Europe Drives Data Trust, Simplicity and Accessibility

I'm not a data person, but I could understand quickly the concept of Snowflake.

My name is Thierry Martin. I'm the Head of Data and Analytics at Toyota Europe. And my mission is to make the data easily accessible to everyone in the company.

Before Snowflake, if you wanted to collect data and to combine data from different sources, you had to connect to these applications or to legacy databases, open gateways. You have to get agreements from legal, from cybersecurity. You need to have all these things to just create one data pipeline.

So, Snowflake is our data warehouse. It's not just a database; it's actually our computing engine. The mission of my team is to make things easy for the employees. So simplicity is key. And Snowflake, there is about simplicity, connection, and also trust in data.

After Snowflake, the main difference is we create actually data products, what we call "foundational data products" coming from applications and from systems. What we look for is to have a maximum reusability of the data. So we want to make sure that the same data is reused by as many customers, internal customers, as possible. Our focus is to find the data which is the single source of truth.

We first look for privacy by design. And that's one of the reasons why we selected Snowflake, because the data is encrypted at rest.

My experience is, I'm coming from actually, I'm an R&D engineer, and I've been developing cars for 20 years. And I transitioned towards a data science role actually, more by passion. But one thing that's important is to is simplicity and keep things simple. No need to make things too complicated. And for that, I was very happy to, that I could understand quickly the concept of Snowflake. And for that, I'm quite happy. So, thank you to Snowflake.