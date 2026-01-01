Neue Zürcher Zeitung Builds a Data Ecosystem That Supports High-Quality Journalism

For more than 200 years, Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) has delivered German-language news from its headquarters in Zurich and its 40 bureaus around the globe. While print remains an integral part of its offering, NZZ has expanded significantly into digital formats, including web, video and podcasts. One thing has remained constant: a commitment to high-quality reporting supported primarily through a subscription model.

Delivering news and reporting that keeps subscribers coming back is no easy feat, and it only gets more challenging when you can’t get the latest insights into subscriber preferences and behaviors.

NZZ quickly found its on-premises SQL server limited its ability to combine commercial and user-behavior data — preventing it from truly understanding its readership. To get the fresh insights it needed, NZZ deployed Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.