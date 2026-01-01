FCP Euro Drives Results with New Level of Insight into its Data with Coalesce and Snowflake

For years FCP Euro’s vision has been to support European car owners with its highly curated, quality-oriented catalog of car parts, first sold in a brick-and-mortar shop and eventually online as a fully ecommerce business. In addition to its online catalog, the company has invested heavily in developing a large library of video tutorials, as most of its sales are directly to consumers, and FCP Euro strives to be a trusted source of car maintenance and repair information for current and prospective customers. FCP Euro recognizes the critical role data plays in the organization’s ability to fulfill its promise to its car-loving customers, but the road to being data-driven wasn’t always smooth.