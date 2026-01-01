CityFibre is the U.K.’s largest independent full-fiber platform. It provides carrier-neutral digital infrastructure to its wholesale customers and enables ultra-fast, reliable and future-proof broadband, ethernet and 5G services to serve homes and businesses — from schools to hospitals. CityFibre is trusted by major Internet Service Providers (ISP) and mobile operators, including TalkTalk, Three, Vodafone and Zen, as well as a new generation of smaller regional ISPs.

CityFibre has grown rapidly over the past few years, creating new digital infrastructure to replace the U.K.’s legacy copper networks.

But when it comes to data, the company found that rapid growth can quickly outstrip data infrastructure capabilities.“From network planning and tracking to end-to-end order management, data is imperative to our organization, and allows us to rapidly adapt to changing market conditions,” says Piyush Shandilya, data architect at CityFibre. “But our pace of growth created lots of manual data sets over time, which we found difficult to combine for richer insights.”

Guided by its “right first time” mission, CityFibre wanted to set the expectation that whether minimizing downtime or hitting customer expectations, it would strive to resolve issues at the first point of contact. CityFibre is also an integral delivery partner for rural connectivity under the government’s £5 billion Project Gigabit program — which requires a series of compliance obligations, including accurate and timely reporting capabilities.

Achieving all this required creating a data ecosystem that could bridge the gaps between different lines of business and provide a single source of truth to support faster, more accurate decision-making.