Verivox Provides Up-To-Date Insights to Customers and Press Partners with Snowflake

Whether you’re a consumer looking for the right energy, telecommunications, insurance, or financial solution, or a journalist investigating those markets, you need accurate and timely data. Verivox delivers up-to-date information to customers and businesses with Snowflake, and monetizes its data by listing it on Snowflake Marketplace. And, with Snowflake’s data sharing capabilities, it also gives press partners access to the information they need to report on market shifts.

Verivox is an award-winning, German comparison platform service for energy, telecommunications, insurance, and financial tariffs. It offers comprehensive details on over 29,000 tariffs—helping give every household extra time and money.

And it’s not just customers that benefit from Verivox’s service. The company also works with press partners to give them the information and analysis they need to accurately report on developments in the energy, insurance, and financial markets. Even consumer-facing businesses use Verivox’s ranking tables and tariff service to get the data they need to identify trends and better understand their customers.

“Prices rose massively during the recent energy crisis,” said Kevin Ruppert, Senior Data Engineer at Verivox. “And naturally there was a lot of attention on the situation from the media. We delivered transparent, up-to-date information to our press partners to help them clearly and accurately present the situation to the public.”