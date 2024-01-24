Top Data + AI Predictions for the Public Sector in 2024

Governments collect more data than any other type of entity on the planet, yet their ability to use data to serve citizens more effectively has always been limited. Regulatory compliance, budgetary constraints, reliance on legacy systems and internal resistance to change all play a role. That’s why when it comes to adopting new technologies, public agencies tend to lag behind the private sector by 18 to 24 months—and often longer.



In the future, we expect to see that adoption lag time begin to shrink due to the surge of large language models (LLMs) and the enormous potential of generative AI. The undeniable efficiencies presented by AI, coupled with changes in policy guidance and public sentiment, will likely compel government and education organizations to embrace new technologies more quickly than at any time in recent memory.

To learn more about the impact AI and other developments are expected to have on the public sector this year, we sat down with our Snowflake industry and technology experts. For their full insights, read the new report, Public Sector Data + AI Predictions 2024.

Here’s a quick look at just a few of their top industry predictions for 2024: