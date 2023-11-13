Tide had little of the technical debt or legacy technology that typically burdens traditional financial services organizations. However, it was dealing with a large volume of data and needed to scale quickly. When its data science team lead Hendrik Brackmann came on board, the team reported to Finance and had just two employees. It was Brackmann’s job not just to grow the team, but to choose the right data platform technology.

Tide faced another challenge: GDPR compliance. Supporting the GDPR’s right to erasure proved a daunting task. Compliance was only semi-automated and involved manual and potentially error-prone remediation. Every organization had different opinions about what fields constituted personally identifiable information (PII) under GDPR. Tide wanted a one-click deletion process that worked across Snowflake, Snowflake’s upstream sources, and the other analytics and data transformation tools in its stack.

Tide also needed an efficient way to classify all of its PII, but initial estimates showed it would be a challenging task. Michal Szymanski, Tide’s Data Governance Manager, said, “If we were very diligent and did it for every schema, then it would probably be half a day apiece. So half a day, 100 times.” In other words, it would take Tide two months to classify all of its sensitive data.