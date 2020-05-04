Financial institutions are embarking on digital transformation journeys and migrating to the cloud. These strategies help them maintain a competitive edge during tough economic times and enable them to comply with highly fragmented global regulatory standards. According to an Accenture survey, 53% of respondents in the retail banking industry believe cloud-based technologies have the biggest impact on improving the operational efficiency of their industry, and 40% believe cloud-based technologies generate business value for their industry.

A cloud data platform such as Snowflake provides the foundation on which companies can build a technology stack that will deliver business agility and growth. Here are three ways financial services companies can benefit from a cloud data platform.