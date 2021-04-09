Support for Calling External Functions via Google Cloud API Gateway Now in Public Preview

In February, Snowflake announced GA of the External Functions feature. This feature supports calling external APIs via AWS API Gateway and Azure API Management. Now Snowflake is excited to announce the public preview of External Functions support for Google Cloud API Gateway.

With Snowflake’s External Functions feature, you can easily extend your data pipelines by calling out to external services, third-party libraries, or even your own custom logic, enabling exciting new use cases. This blog post shows an example of translating messages in a Snowflake table from English to French by using external functions to call the Google Cloud Translation API through the Google Cloud API Gateway. With external functions, the workflow is greatly simplified because you don’t need to manually export the data out of Snowflake, translate it, and then reimport it.