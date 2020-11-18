Support for Calling External Functions via Azure API Management Now in Public Preview

In June, Snowflake announced the public preview of the external functions feature with support for calling external APIs via AWS API Gateway. With external functions, you can easily extend your data pipelines by calling out to external services, third-party libraries, or even your own custom logic, enabling exciting new use cases. For example, you can use external functions for external tokenization, geocoding, scoring data using pre-trained machine learning models, and much more.

Snowflake is excited to extend external functions support to Azure API Management for public preview. You can now use external functions to call endpoints through Azure API Management. If you have your Snowflake deployment and resources running on Azure, you now have the option to ensure your gateway is also running on the same cloud and region and avoid making cross-cloud calls.

This blog shows an example of translating messages in a Snowflake table from English to Italian by using external functions to call an external API through Azure API Management.