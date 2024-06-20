In the age of AI, enterprises are increasingly looking to extract value from their data at scale but often find it difficult to establish a scalable data engineering foundation that can process the large amounts of data required to build or improve models. Designed for processing large data sets, Spark has been a popular solution, yet it is one that can be challenging to manage, especially for users who are new to big data processing or distributed systems.

To empower organizations to build the secure and scalable data foundation required for AI, but without the operational complexity, Snowflake launched Snowpark. With familiar DataFrame-style programming and custom code execution, Snowpark lets teams process their data in Snowflake using Python and other programming languages by automatically handling scaling and performance tuning. Snowflake customers see an average of 4.6x faster performance and 35% cost savings with Snowpark over managed Spark.

To help teams with existing Spark codebases to get up and running with Snowpark faster, we are excited to launch the Snowpark Migration Accelerator. This is a free, self-service code assessment and conversion tool from Snowflake that helps developers move to Snowpark faster and more efficiently. The tool serves two primary functions: assessment and conversion.

The assessment is built by scanning any codebase written in Python or Scala and outputting a readiness score for conversion to Snowpark. From that assessment, the accelerator can automatically convert references from the Spark API to the Snowpark API.

“The Snowpark Migration Accelerator really helped us make the decision on whether to move to Snowflake. It provided us insights as to code compatibility and allowed us to better estimate our migration time.” —Alan Feuerlein, CTO of Travelpass