Snowflake Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Private Link

Customers trust Snowflake Cloud Data Platform with their most sensitive data. To earn that trust, Snowflake uses a multilayered security approach (network, identity and access management [IAM], and data encryption) to protect customer data. Network security, also known as perimeter security, provides the first line of defense against bad actors trying to access Snowflake customer accounts. To safeguard against bad actors, Snowflake offers two types of controls for network security: private connectivity and using network policies to allow known IP ranges to connect to Snowflake.

We’re happy to announce the general availability of the Azure Private Link integration for Snowflake customers who use Azure to facilitate private connectivity to Snowflake. With this integration, Snowflake accounts are accessible over private IP addresses from a customer's network similar to other applications running on their network, while keeping the data flow private on Microsoft Azure’s secure network. The data never traverses the public internet, which significantly reduces exposure to common security threats. In addition to enhancing the security posture, the Azure Private Link integration simplifies the network topology.