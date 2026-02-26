Recently, we began working with a new healthcare and life sciences customer that was heavily invested in Debezium for their SQL Server-to-Snowflake pipeline. On paper, the choice made sense: Debezium is the industry standard for distributed change data capture (CDC). It’s open source and robust, and — most importantly — it comes with no licensing fee.

However, Debezium's “zero dollar” price tag proved to be more like a free puppy than a free beer. The initial savings were quickly eclipsed by the operational complexity of managing Kafka Connect clusters and the constant friction of schema evolution. Ultimately, the engineering hours required just to “keep the lights on” left the customer infrastructure-rich but data-poor.

The customer needed a near real-time solution that didn't require a dedicated team of engineers acting as babysitters. As a result, they decided to migrate their entire architecture to Snowflake Openflow.

The goal was deceptively simple: Sync SQL Server data to Snowflake in near real time. With a latency window of one to five minutes, this didn’t just call for speed; the mission required a pipeline that was resilient, scalable and, above all, manageable.

The landscape: Scale and performance requirements

To understand why the Debezium maintenance became unbearable, it’s important to look at the volume of data that was moving. This wasn't a single-table sync; it was a mission-critical heartbeat for the customer’s analytics.

Here’s a quick by-the-numbers look at the sheer size of the project:

Total SQL server instances: 19

19 Total databases: 540, spread across 19 instances

540, spread across 19 instances Total tables: Around 129,600, as each database contained ~240 tables

Around 129,600, as each database contained ~240 tables Latency target: A strict one-to-five-minute window from the moment a transaction hit SQL Server to when it was queryable in Snowflake

At this scale, even a minor hiccup in the old design would cause a massive backlog. In the "old way," catching up from a 30-minute outage could take hours of manual intervention. The customer needed a system that could handle this volume without constant monitoring.

The legacy burden: A multihop Debezium architecture