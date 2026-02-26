From Complexity to Clarity: Replacing Debezium with Openflow for Snowflake
Recently, we began working with a new healthcare and life sciences customer that was heavily invested in Debezium for their SQL Server-to-Snowflake pipeline. On paper, the choice made sense: Debezium is the industry standard for distributed change data capture (CDC). It’s open source and robust, and — most importantly — it comes with no licensing fee.
However, Debezium's “zero dollar” price tag proved to be more like a free puppy than a free beer. The initial savings were quickly eclipsed by the operational complexity of managing Kafka Connect clusters and the constant friction of schema evolution. Ultimately, the engineering hours required just to “keep the lights on” left the customer infrastructure-rich but data-poor.
The customer needed a near real-time solution that didn't require a dedicated team of engineers acting as babysitters. As a result, they decided to migrate their entire architecture to Snowflake Openflow.
The goal was deceptively simple: Sync SQL Server data to Snowflake in near real time. With a latency window of one to five minutes, this didn’t just call for speed; the mission required a pipeline that was resilient, scalable and, above all, manageable.
The landscape: Scale and performance requirements
To understand why the Debezium maintenance became unbearable, it’s important to look at the volume of data that was moving. This wasn't a single-table sync; it was a mission-critical heartbeat for the customer’s analytics.
Here’s a quick by-the-numbers look at the sheer size of the project:
- Total SQL server instances: 19
- Total databases: 540, spread across 19 instances
- Total tables: Around 129,600, as each database contained ~240 tables
- Latency target: A strict one-to-five-minute window from the moment a transaction hit SQL Server to when it was queryable in Snowflake
At this scale, even a minor hiccup in the old design would cause a massive backlog. In the "old way," catching up from a 30-minute outage could take hours of manual intervention. The customer needed a system that could handle this volume without constant monitoring.
The legacy burden: A multihop Debezium architecture
The legacy architecture: A seven-layer cake of complexity
Before the migration, the data followed a long, winding road from the source to the final analyst dashboard. The workflow looked like this:
- The trigger: Debezium hooked into the SQL Server CDC logs to sniff out row-level changes.
- The middleman: These events were serialized and pushed into specific Kafka Topics.
- The bridge: A separate Kafka Connect cluster was required to poll those topics and attempt to push the data into Snowflake’s staging area.
- The raw landing: Data arrived in Snowflake as "raw JSON" blobs — essentially a mess of metadata and nested payloads.
- The cleanup: Because Debezium events are wrapped in complex envelopes (before/after states), custom Snowflake tasks had to be written and maintained.
- The flattening: These tasks would trigger periodically to parse the JSON and flatten the data into a relational format.
- The final merge: Only then could the data be merged into the final production tables for consumption.
Why this was a "Operational overhead"
Every arrow in Figure 1 represents a potential point of failure. If the Kafka Connect worker lagged, the data was late. If the Snowflake task failed, the raw table swelled with unparsed data. We weren't just moving data; we were managing a complex ecosystem of interdependent services.
Collapsing the stack: The Openflow direct-ingestion model
The Openflow evolution: Collapsing the stack
If Figure 1 depicts an "operational overhead," Figure 2 shows a direct flight. When we introduced Openflow, the architectural "noise" vanished. Instead of a multihop relay race involving Debezium, MSK, Kafka Connect and manual Snowflake tasks, we moved to a direct, SQL Server-to-Snowflake approach.
How Openflow redefined the pipeline:
- Native change tracking: Instead of CDC, the Openflow SQL Server Connector leverages native change tracking to pinpoint transactions with surgical precision.
- Automated schema evolution: One of the biggest headaches with Debezium — schema drift — became a nonissue. Openflow automatically detects source changes and updates Snowflake tables in real time. No more broken pipelines because a DBA added a column.
- Direct-to-Snowflake ingestion: We bypassed the Kafka entirely. Openflow handles the ingestion directly into Snowflake, removing the need for intermediary storage or external compute clusters.
- Elimination of custom tasks: Because Openflow delivers data in a ready-to-use format, the customer was able to delete their library of complex Snowflake flattening tasks and merge scripts.
Comparison
Let’s compare Debezium and Openflow with some real-world operational metrics from a customer’s production setup.
|Aspect
|Debezium
|Openflow
|CDC mechanism
|CDC (heavy)
|Change tracking (light)
|SQL Server overhead
|Higher
|Lower
|Pipeline orchestration
|Custom/manual
|Snowflake managed
|Deployment complexity
|Very high
|Low to moderate
|Schema metadata
|Emits structural CDC events with schema metadata embedded in Kafka messages
|Automatically manages schema metadata within Snowflake
|Table creation in Snowflake
|Handled manually
|Connector manages automatically
|Schema evolution
|Schema changes must be detected and applied manually
|Connector manages automatically
|Data flow
|SQL Server ->Kafka Topics->Kafka Connect->raw tables->custom merge tasks->final table
|SQL Server->Snowflake final table
|Merge and transformation
|Custom Snowflake tasks required to flatten JSON and merge CDC rows
|Connector manages automatically
|Responsibility boundary
|Debezium only processes events to Kafka. Downstream processing must be built and maintained
|End-to-end pipeline handled by Openflow
|Observability
|Custom
|Out of the box
Here, we compare Debezium and Openflow with some real-world cost comparisons.
|Aspect
|Debezium
|Openflow
|Licensing cost
|Open source, no connector licensing fees
|No separate product licensing for Openflow
|Infrastructure costs
|Requires Kafka ecosystem: MSK/Kafka brokers + Kafka Connect workers
|Requires Openflow BYOC deployment in customer VPC. Automated through cloud formation.
|Operational costs
|Very high, due to Kafka scaling, maintenance and monitoring. A separate L2 support team is required to manage.
|Lower. Openflow BYOC deployment is a shared responsibility between Snowflake and customers, where Snowflake automates all the steps.
|Snowflake cost
|Storage, warehouse, Snowpipe/Snowflake sink connector
|Storage, warehouse, Snowpipe Streaming, Openflow compute
Conclusion: Is it time to simplify?
Moving from Debezium to Openflow isn't just about changing a tool; it’s about reclaiming engineering time. By eliminating the Kafka "middleman," our customer didn't just save on infrastructure costs — they gained a more resilient, self-healing pipeline that scales without the babysitting.
If your team is currently "infrastructure-rich and data-poor," it might be time to collapse your stack.
Ready to simplify your Snowflake ingestion?
Here is how you can take the next step:
- Audit your overhead: Take a look at your current Debezium/Kafka maintenance hours. If you’re spending more than two hours a week "fixing the plumbing," you're a prime candidate for Snowflake Openflow.
- See it in action: Visit our website to see how Openflow handles SQL Server change tracking natively and automates your Snowflake schema evolution.
- Start a pilot: Set up a proof of concept (POC) and compare the one-to-five-minute latency stability of Openflow against your current Debezium setup.