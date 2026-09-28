GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna are now available in public preview on Snowflake Cortex AI. They are available now through Snowflake Cortex AI Functions and Cortex Inference, and coming soon to Snowflake CoCo, Snowflake CoWork, and Cortex Agents. All calls run within Snowflake's security and governance perimeter.
GPT-6 Sol and Luna
GPT-6 Sol and Luna bring intelligence upgrades and cost efficiency to the models you already know and use across the capabilities most useful for getting complex work done. Both models improve on their GPT-5.6 predecessors across professional work, factuality, coding, computer use, and alignment. Sol is the stronger option for complex professional and technical work, while Luna is designed for responsive execution at scale.
Source: OpenAI, Sep 22, 2026
What you can do with GPT-6 Sol and Luna on Snowflake
Sol and Luna give teams two new model choices for development, analysis, and agentic work within Snowflake's governed environment. Use Sol when a task needs deeper reasoning across several steps, and Luna when a workload needs responsive execution at scale. With GPT-6 Sol and Luna, you can:
- Analyze structured and unstructured data in SQL: Cortex AI Functions make it easy to build scalable AI pipelines across multimodal enterprise data using SQL. Cortex AI Functions support scalable processing over data in Snowflake while maintaining Snowflake's security and governance controls. For example, with the AI_COMPLETE function, analysts can apply natural language instructions directly in SQL, leveraging models such as GPT-6 Luna.
SELECT AI_COMPLETE(
'openai-gpt-6-luna',
PROMPT('Review the following financial filing and summarize key revenue trends, margin changes, and any notable risk factors mentioned: {0}', my_table.filing)) FROM my_table
- Build AI applications with the Cortex Inference: Call GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna from your applications through your Snowflake account endpoint. Developers can use the OpenAI SDK with Snowflake's OpenAI-compatible endpoint, following the call shape shown below.
from openai import OpenAI
client = OpenAI(
api_key="<SNOWFLAKE_PAT>",
base_url="https://<account-identifier>.snowflakecomputing.com/api/v1/openai"
)
response = client.chat.completions.create(
model="openai-gpt-6-sol",
messages=[
{
"role": "system",
"content": "You are a helpful business analyst"
},
{
"role": "user",
"content":
"Sales are down 18% in Q2. We had lower ad spend and reduced campaign performance in APAC. Can you analyze the image below to examine the cause?"
},
{
"type": "image_url",
"image_url": {
"url": "<base64 url>"
}
}
]
)
print(response.choices[0].message)
GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna give teams two new model choices for SQL-based AI workloads and applications built with Cortex Inference. Get started with Cortex AI Functions or call the models through your Snowflake account endpoint. Support for both models is coming soon to Snowflake CoCo, Snowflake CoWork, and Cortex Agents.
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