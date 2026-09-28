GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna are now available in public preview on Snowflake Cortex AI. They are available now through Snowflake Cortex AI Functions and Cortex Inference, and coming soon to Snowflake CoCo, Snowflake CoWork, and Cortex Agents. All calls run within Snowflake's security and governance perimeter.

GPT-6 Sol and Luna

GPT-6 Sol and Luna bring intelligence upgrades and cost efficiency to the models you already know and use across the capabilities most useful for getting complex work done. Both models improve on their GPT-5.6 predecessors across professional work, factuality, coding, computer use, and alignment. Sol is the stronger option for complex professional and technical work, while Luna is designed for responsive execution at scale.