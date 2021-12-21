New Year, New UI: Get Started in Snowsight

Out with the old; in with the new! If you haven’t already checked out the new Snowflake® interface (aka Snowsight®), make it your New Year’s resolution. Set yourself up for success in 2022 by spending a few minutes getting to know the new features and experiences that are in public preview—available when you click the Snowsight button at the top of your console’s menu bar.

This new way to interact with Snowflake is an extension of our product philosophy to put customers first. We’ve spent countless hours talking with customers and watching them interact with the product. These updates help users work better—collaborate efficiently, work faster, and reduce errors. We started by making querying and data analysis easier with SQL autocomplete and simple data visualization. Snowflake Data Marketplace™ launched exclusively with the new experience design. We’ve improved critical tools such as the query profile analyzer in Query History, and we’ve been releasing no-code administration features to help you understand roles and access as well as to monitor your organization’s usage.

In this post, I’ll walk you through some of the unique benefits you get when you switch to the new UI. This will become the main interface to interact with the latest Snowflake functionality, so give yourself a head start by familiarizing yourself with the new UI now.