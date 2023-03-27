Many Snowflake customers have been eagerly awaiting support for spatial objects that are not compliant with OGC standards. It seems everyone has a handful of such shapes in their raw data, and in the past they had to fix those shapes outside of Snowflake before ingesting them. Now, you can load and store these invalid shapes in our GEOGRAPHY and GEOMETRY columns, and either fix them after the import or keep using them as they are. Additionally, we added a new function, ST_ISVALID, to verify whether a shape is valid.

Spike and Self-Intersection are two examples of invalid shapes that can now be imported into Snowflake: