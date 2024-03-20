Executives across various industries are under pressure to reach insights and make decisions quickly. This is driving the importance of streaming data and analytics, which play a crucial role in making better-informed decisions that likely lead to faster, better outcomes.

While traditional systems store and process data in batches, streaming data refers to data that is continuously generated from a variety of sources. Data streaming — the process of continuously capturing and processing data at a certain speed — can encompass a broad range of latency, depending on business needs. Contrary to the traditional perception that “streaming must be in milliseconds,” streaming is a spectrum of latency that handles continuous streams of data in seconds, minutes or even hours.

However, the process of data streaming presents challenges. For data to have business value, it needs to be ingested from diverse sources at low latency. But this is often associated with high complexity and cost, forcing organizations to strike a balance between latency and cost.

Leaders across industries are addressing these challenges and preparing for future business requirements with Snowflake’s simplified solution, which combines streaming and batch pipelines in a single layer of architecture. By leveraging Snowflake and collaborating with partners such as AWS to centralize their data in a single platform, organizations are achieving more cost-effective streaming.