Q: Tell us about your “Great Lakes” initiative. You chose to migrate from on-premises solutions to Snowflake in the cloud.

Raj: Sure, Great Lakes is our moniker for modernizing our enterprise data, core data infrastructure, and data warehouse. So, in our platforms and technologies pillar, we dug deep into understanding our existing landscape. We looked at how we support the digital information core and asked, “Where do we need to go?” This question became a strategic driver in our decision to launch the Great Lakes initiative and ultimately choose Snowflake as one of our key platforms.

The demand for analytics is growing with no end in sight. In terms of digital transformation, the whole organization is thinking about how to accelerate decision-making. The demand to make better decisions is growing faster than our infrastructure could support, so there’s that obvious reason to consider the cloud. But we also needed to offer machine learning advanced analytics as our current reports and dashboards were not going to meet future needs. How could we tease out even better, even more actionable insight, from our data? Our current solution was unable to scale to meet that demand. And every time a new project came our way, it stretched our infrastructure. We needed more than just more capacity—we needed elastic capacity. And then there is the talent piece. We knew the upcoming generation of talent would be trained in the cloud and expect to work in the cloud. We want to be an employer of choice. These were the key drivers in our choice to modernize our technology.

Q: Can you say more about how you’re building that solid core and analytics capabilities to offer that flexible periphery and help the business?

Raj: We like to say it takes a village. A village to deliver the right insight at the right time in the right level of quality. So we all have different roles to play, within IT and the business functions. At the core, in IT, we are trying to increase the subject matter expertise on the business domains and technology competencies. How do you make sure that the dots are connected in the right way so that we can tap that insight very quickly? Our team is focused on delivering scalable data sets and infrastructure. We need to make sure that this data that we are delivering is built on top of high-quality data sets and that they are right, domain by domain. So that includes a data catalog and various tools surrounding the enterprise data warehouse that we need to focus on.

Q: Are you seeing the business take advantage of that? Have you seen them using data in ways they previously didn’t?

Raj: We are still on this journey. Today, we have about 30% of our data moved to the cloud. This is not a “big bang” approach. But the short answer to your second question is yes, and here’s an example. We connected our internal transactional data from our HP Salesforce with the operations data from our own devices. Our equipment produces operational data on how it’s doing and we can combine that data with our internal systems and start seeing the advanced analytics that can be used to improve our product, R&D, and engineering capabilities.

A second example is in our offer-to-cash program. We consolidated data from our Salesforce instance in different regions with the speed and operational data to deliver analytics to drive flow monitoring and create an end-to-end view for our customers. Another example is we did a proof of concept with our HR data on Snowflake connecting to data IQ for advanced analytics. It was a seamless connection in terms of how the data IQ as a data science tool connected with Snowflake and we provided value to our HR team through predictive advanced analytics. And there are more use cases coming regularly—Snowflake is starting to spur a lot of innovation.