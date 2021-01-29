Masking Semi-Structured Data with Snowflake

Data masking is the process of masking sensitive information without changing the actual underlying data. It is used by companies as one of the key means to ensure that sensitive data is protected properly to meet strict enterprise business and legal rules.

In general, there are several known ways to mask data. Here at Snowflake, we use Snowflake’s Dynamic Data Masking feature to address many of our own security and compliance needs.

Dynamic data masking happens at query runtime, eliminating the need to have a second data source in order to store the masked data. The Dynamic Data Masking feature is a column-level security feature that leverages first-class policy objects to selectively mask data. Snowflake provides a flexible and extensible policy framework that allows customers to define their own authorization logic as declarative policies. Policy owners or data stewards can manage and reuse these policies in a convenient and scalable way.

Dynamic data masking can also be used to hash values on the fly or by using DECRYPT on previously encrypted data with either ENCRYPT or ENCRYPT_RAW, with a passphrase on the encrypted data.

In a previous blog post, we described how we applied masking on structured data. In this post, we show how you can easily apply a masking policy on semi-structured data.