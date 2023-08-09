Supply chain disruption continues to affect retailers, consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs), and customers. Constraints on the ability to produce goods have limited the availability of in-demand products, leading to inflation. Not only are manufacturers not making enough products in line with demand in industries such as automotive and electronics, at the same time, those products have become much more expensive. Consumers now find their wallets getting stretched as prices rise on everything from groceries to luxury goods.

In a recent webinar, Snowflake and Seek, a Snowflake Elite Partner, discussed how their customers are using data and insights to tackle these economic challenges. The Seek Insight Cloud is a cloud-native platform that helps organizations discover insights at scale through turnkey analytics applications. Joint customers can fully leverage the performance, flexibility, and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud in combination with industry-leading AI/ML-driven applications and solutions from the Seek Insight Cloud to stay ahead of market trends.

Here’s how data and insights help retailers and CPGs weather economic fluctuations and prepare for tomorrow’s disruptions—today.