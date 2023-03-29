To build out the fan 360 insights, the team used third-party data from Neustar (demographic data) and ShareThis (behavioral data) directly from Snowflake Marketplace. Neustar’s “ElementOne (E1) Market Analytics and Segmentation” solution is a robust data set of over 17,000 consumer demographic, psychographic, and behavioral attributes, helping marketers identify their most valuable audiences, understand their current and prospective customers, and sharpen their marketing strategies for improved ROI. At the same time, the ShareThis “Data Set Social Data Feed” provides access to the company’s global network of proprietary social media intelligence through the analysis of 18 billion social events per month. In addition, the company provides analysis of consumer behavior data from more than three million global domains, representing 40 billion events per month. ShareThis identifies patterns in consumer behaviors, audience insights, modeling, and analysis, and also provides powerful enrichment for categorization, keyword extraction, entities, and concepts.

Data science and machine learning (ML): The Snowflake Data Cloud provides data scientists with their choice of frameworks, languages, and tools. Data scientists can also run scalable and secure ML inference with models running inside Snowflake as user-defined functions. For this particular use case, the frostbyte team created a model of fan activity including purchases, website and system activity, communication channels, venue demographics, fan activity history at each event, and Neustar demographic data. The model is deployed in Snowflake and provides daily score updates for each fan.

Applications: To enable the frostbyte team to easily create data applications without front-end development expertise, we leveraged Streamlit, an open-source Python framework. With Python the team is able to simulate a CRM system and showcase how sales and marketing teams could leverage Snowflake-powered data apps within a CRM to, for example, inform sales team members about which fans should be contacted by phone and which by email instead for each event.

While the Data Cloud delivers all this, taking advantage of the many opportunities and competitive advantages it presents is often new for customers. That’s why we created the frostbyte team to help organizations implement technical solutions that deliver real business value. To learn more about frostbyte, contact frostbyte@snowflake.com.