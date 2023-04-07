CorgiAI

CorgiAI is an end-to-end suite of fraud detection and prevention solutions, including an analytics product to monitor and understand dispute and fraud metrics, an AI product which highlights transactions for merchants to follow up on, and an AI solution to recommend rules that can be implemented in payment provider platforms (such as Stripe, Shopify, and Adyen) to proactively reduce dispute and fraud rates.

DQLabs

DQLabs is an automated, modern data quality platform that delivers reliable and accurate data for better business outcomes. DQLabs automates business quality checks and resolution using a semantic layer to deliver “fit for purpose” data for consumption across reporting and analytics.

Goldfish Ads

Goldfish Ads offers customers a Geograph: a collection of workflows, automation, third-party integrations, and data harmonization that enables audience planning, activation, and reporting by relying on location and time targeting. Goldfish Ads’ approach to location and time targeting enables it to deliver relevant and effective advertising without compromising privacy.

Honeydew

Honeydew is a shared source of truth for data teams living in Snowflake. Using Honeydew, data teams can support more data users without more engineers or compromising integrity. The Honeydew solution is a collaborative semantic layer. Data teams can organize analytics into manageable and reusable blocks of knowledge supporting every data flow; users can consume them via SQL, Tableau, Looker, Python, or dbt.

Mach5 Software

Mach5 Search for Snowflake is an ElasticSearch/OpenSearch API-compatible stack that allows users to seamlessly migrate their search applications from ElasticSearch and OpenSearch to Snowflake. Mach5 Search for Snowflake creates a fast path for users to modernize their search stacks, which underlie today’s large observability and cybersecurity applications.

Maxa

Maxa automates financial and ERP insights. It transforms multiple financial and operational systems’ raw data into a common, friendly data model that people can understand. With Maxa, business teams go from manually managing core systems of record data to working with a single system of insights. Built using Snowflake’s Native Application Framework (currently in private preview), teams can install Maxa directly in their Snowflake accounts, without needing to move or copy data.

Omnata

Omnata is a secure, extensible data integration layer native to Snowflake. Built using Snowflake’s Native Application Framework (currently in private preview), the Omnata app and plugins allow customers to quickly and easily ingest their SaaS data in Snowflake, enrich it, and activate it—all without leaving the platform or needing to trust a third party to access and handle their data.

Semantha.ai

Semantha is a semantic platform that offers out-of-the-box AI services for semantic processing of unstructured information like text and video. Semantha allows teams to search documents for relevant topics, compare content to easily identify differences in text, and evaluate documents based on their specifications.

Sled

Sled’s product, called Dot, facilitates data adoption and self-service for non-technical users. Dot is an intelligent virtual data assistance available in Slack that answers business data questions, retrieves definitions and relevant data assets, and assists with data modeling. Using large language models combined with data in Snowflake and documentation of processes and metrics, Dot gives business users the answers they need, allowing data teams to focus on deep work.

Truelty

Truelty is an identity resolution application that allows customers to get a unified view of their customers directly in their Snowflake environments. Built using Snowflake’s Native Application Framework (currently in private preview), Truelty runs directly in the end-customer’s Snowflake account so they never need to ship data to a third party or go through a complex data custody transfer process.