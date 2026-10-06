Govern every engine, from reads to writes: Centralize your governance for policy-protected Apache Iceberg™ tables without compromising flexibility.

Open lakehouses give organizations the freedom to store Apache Iceberg data on any cloud storage and process it with a variety of engines and platforms. Interoperability evolves in levels, progressing from multi-engine governance under a single platform, to cross-platform catalog interoperability, to a fully open ecosystem. Yet even at the multi-engine level, open architectures often come at a steep price: fragmented security and inconsistent governance. Organizations have long been forced to choose between compute flexibility and data governance — until now.

In our previous post, we shared Snowflake’s pragmatic, phased journey toward open, interoperable governance. We began by updating the Snowflake Connector for Spark, giving customers a production-ready capability to enforce Snowflake’s row access and column masking policies on their Iceberg tables, while leveraging the Connector’s advanced join and pushdown capabilities for optimal Spark performance. Alongside that launch, we discussed the Iceberg REST Scan Plan API as the open, longer-term foundation for cross-engine governance.

Now, we are delivering on that foundation.

Announcing public preview: Fine-grained access control for reads and writes via the Iceberg REST Catalog API

We are taking a major leap forward for open data architectures. By combining our next-generation policy evaluation engine with native support for the Apache Iceberg REST Scan Plan API, Snowflake Horizon Catalog is the first catalog in the industry to deliver fine-grained access control for all Iceberg tables — whether Snowflake-managed or unmanaged.

Any Iceberg-compatible engine including Apache Spark™, Trino, PyIceberg, Apache Flink and DuckDB that support the Iceberg Scan Plan API can now be used to query these tables. Instead of deploying separate, engine-specific security plugins, data teams define fine-grained data protection policies centrally in Snowflake Horizon Catalog and enforce them seamlessly across every engine that implements the latest Iceberg REST specification.

Before this launch, external engines simply couldn’t access policy-protected tables: any attempt to query them immediately fails with an error. With the native support for Scan Plan API, the catalog can evaluate the user’s identity against all row access and column masking policies, materializing an authorized scan plan before granting access. The engine only ever sees the exact slice of data it is permitted to process. However, the Iceberg Scan Plan specification stops there — it is limited strictly to reads.

This is where Snowflake Horizon Catalog goes further. We extend governance beyond the read path, enabling users to both read and write to policy-protected tables. The external engine does not need to understand Snowflake’s policy language or implement a custom connector; it simply interacts with the standard Iceberg REST catalog interface while Horizon Catalog acts as the central authority where governance decisions are defined and evaluated. This eliminates the massive engineering overhead of maintaining fragmented security models or juggling different engines for reads and writes.

As Srinivas Podila, Lead Member of Technical Staff at Salesforce, explains:

“Salesforce's Enterprise Data Lakehouse spans multiple external query engines, so consistent governance can't depend on any single one. As we extend our internal role-based access control framework to enforce tagging and masking policies natively, Snowflake's Horizon Catalog lets us extend those same fine-grained access control policies to external engines reading our Iceberg data — defining protection rules once and enforcing them consistently, without building separate engine-specific integrations.”