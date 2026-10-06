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Blog/Anupriti Warade

Anupriti Warade

Senior Product Manager
Anupriti has spent over a decade working across the data ecosystem, focusing on enterprise infrastructure products ranging from high-scale storage and lake analytics to data and AI governance. She is passionate about helping customers innovate and building solutions that solve problems at scale. She is based out of Seattle, Washington, and enjoys spending time with family and friends, cooking, and creating DIY crafts.
Oct 6, 2026Core Platform

Unified Governance for the Interoperable Lakehouse with Snowflake Horizon Catalog

Anupriti Warade
May 1, 2026Core Platform

Snowflake Introduces Prompt Injection and Jailbreak Prevention with Cortex AI Guardrails

Anupriti Warade +1
Jan 27, 2026Core Platform

Extend Unified Governance Across the Iceberg Ecosystem with Horizon Catalog

Anupriti Warade +2

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