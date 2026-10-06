Blog/Anupriti Warade
Senior Product Manager
Anupriti Warade
Anupriti has spent over a decade working across the data ecosystem, focusing on enterprise infrastructure products ranging from high-scale storage and lake analytics to data and AI governance. She is passionate about helping customers innovate and building solutions that solve problems at scale. She is based out of Seattle, Washington, and enjoys spending time with family and friends, cooking, and creating DIY crafts.
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Oct 6, 2026Core Platform
Unified Governance for the Interoperable Lakehouse with Snowflake Horizon Catalog
Anupriti Warade
May 1, 2026Core Platform
Snowflake Introduces Prompt Injection and Jailbreak Prevention with Cortex AI Guardrails
Anupriti Warade +1
Jan 27, 2026Core Platform
Extend Unified Governance Across the Iceberg Ecosystem with Horizon Catalog
Anupriti Warade +2