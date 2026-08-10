As artificial intelligence (AI) shifts from a novelty to an operational necessity, the nature of how humans interact with data is undergoing a radical transformation. AI agents have made the act of generating code "cheap." However, this abundance of generated code has not diminished the value of Structured Query Language (SQL). On the contrary, SQL has emerged as the essential "common ground": the precise, human-readable interface that allows humans to maintain ownership and responsibility in an era of probabilistic automation.

The paradox of "cheap" generation

In the current AI landscape, writing SQL is virtually free. An AI agent can transform a complex natural language prompt into a 50-line SQL query in seconds. Yet, while the creation of the query is cheap, the cost of an error remains significant. Because the responsibility for data-driven decisions still rests solely on human shoulders, there is a fundamental requirement for the output of an AI agent to be transparent. If an agent produces a "black box" script — the "wall of text" problem — the human cannot truly own the result. To own a result, a human must understand the logic that produced it. To do that, a language that is clear, unambiguous, easy to understand and formally correct is needed.

Back to the caveman language

In the quest for token efficiency, "caveman prompting", the practice of stripping away grammar for blunt, keyword-based instructions, is often treated as a modern "hack" to make requests cheaper by removing the formalities typical of natural language between humans [1].

The result is communication that is direct and efficient. Notably, while caveman prompting describes how humans speak to AI, the same logic applies in reverse: when an AI must communicate data manipulation results back to humans, the ideal language is equally compact, unambiguous, and verifiable. Applying that logic, we would arrive at something very much like SQL: a language that was, fortunately, invented long ago with exactly that goal in mind.

SQL was in fact created as a language that nontechnical people could understand, while ensuring outcomes would be deterministic, verifiable, and explainable.

A language built for humans

SQL's role as the "common ground" was a core design goal from its inception at IBM in the 1970s. Chamberlin and Boyce sought to create a language that "casual users" could use to interact with databases using English-like syntax [2]. This declarative philosophy, telling the computer what you want rather than how to get it, is exactly why it resonates with modern AI, which also operates on user intent. While it looks like English, it is built on the rigorous foundation of E.F. Codd's relational model [3], ensuring that once a query is written, its execution is predictable and verifiable.

A language built for AI agents

A language that is compact and efficient is needed to avoid wasting tokens and time on unnecessary formalities. SQL is something that AI agents can leverage to emit efficient, clear code: easier and less expensive to maintain for both humans and AI agents alike. Given that AI agents have no problems remembering the full set of commands available in SQL, the richer SQL's feature set, the more efficient and precise the generated code will be, without compromising readability. The goal is decidedly not to end up with something like regular expressions: extremely efficient but notoriously hard to read. SQL is the perfect balance.