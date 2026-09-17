Blog/Michael Uhlar
Senior Principal Engineer
Michael Uhlar
Michael Uhlar is a Senior Principal Engineer at Snowflake, where he leads efforts across the Warehouse platform, including Adaptive Compute, with a focus on improving performance and flexibility across a broad range of compute-oriented scenarios. He has spent his career working on databases and large-scale distributed systems at Microsoft, Amazon AWS and Meta. His work sits at the intersection of deep systems engineering and product direction, helping shape the next generation of cloud data platforms.