Rebuilding Snowpark's Execution Sandbox with gVisor

As Snowpark adoption grew, its legacy syscall-filtering sandbox reached its design limits — some workloads needed syscalls too dangerous to allow, and maintaining allowlists wasn't scaling. We migrated to gVisor, a production-grade user-space kernel from Google. The path wasn't smooth: We hit a 500x VMA explosion and an ELF loader bug that caused segfaults in real Python packages. This post walks through what we found, how we fixed it and what the new architecture unlocked.

Limitations with legacy sandbox

Snowpark lets users write Python, Java and Scala code that runs directly inside Snowflake's virtual warehouses. To make this safe, every piece of user code runs inside a sandbox. The sandbox isolates untrusted user code from the host, prevents lateral movement and one customer's workload from affecting another's.

The original Snowpark sandbox used syscall filtering: A supervisor process maintained an allowlist of permitted syscalls and blocked everything else. For early Snowpark workloads, this was workable. But as usage expanded into diverse Data Engineering and AI/ML use cases, we're facing multiple challenges.

Popular Python packages often invoke syscalls that sit in a gray zone. Some are needed for legitimate use, while others are genuinely dangerous to expose to the host kernel due to known kernel exploits. Maintaining the allowlist became a reactive game: watch the logs, identify what failed, decide whether the syscall is safe to add, repeat. This process didn't scale.

Worse, there were cases where a workload legitimately required a syscall we couldn't safely allow at the kernel level. In those situations, the allowlist model couldn't safely accommodate the workload.

The modern architecture: gVisor + a standardized base image

To address these limitations, we chose gVisor as the foundation for the new Sandbox. gVisor is an open source, Open Container Initiative (OCI)-compatible container runtime developed by Google. Its core insight is that most kernel vulnerabilities are exploitable because user code runs in the same kernel address space as the host. gVisor flips this: Instead of running user code in the host kernel, it intercepts syscalls and reimplements most of the Linux kernel interface in a user-space process called the Sentry. The Sentry is written in Go and handles the vast majority of syscalls itself, forwarding only a small, well-controlled set to the real host kernel.

Alongside gVisor, we replaced the legacy ad hoc chroot directory with a standardized base image. At sandbox startup, the container is bootstrapped from this image, which captures the system-level libraries and binaries that the broad ecosystem of Python packages depends on. This decouples user code dependencies from whatever happens to be installed on the warehouse node, giving us a stable and portable runtime foundation.