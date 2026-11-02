REPACK is my favorite feature in Postgres 19. It's not the flashiest, but it is the one that’s going to matter most if you’re running a production database. Vacuum, autovacuum and bloat have always been this sore spot for Postgres users. On the one hand, Postgres MVCC design is not new. And yet, on high update systems, this churn of having dead rows that get freed up later, vacuum being tweaked to the right levels to maintain low bloat is still a bit of an inexact science.

Once bloat does exist, it’s just sitting there. And you see that unclaimed space not being used.

Before Postgres 19, your options for reclaiming that space were:

VACUUM FULL: Built-in, but takes a read/write lock for the entire duration. On a large table, that means minutes of downtime.

Built-in, but takes a read/write lock for the entire duration. On a large table, that means minutes of downtime. dump/restore : Fail over to a fresh database that is a clean snapshot.

: Fail over to a fresh database that is a clean snapshot. pg_repack: A third-party extension for online rebuilds from an external process. Generally a good option, but not without caveats and risks.

A third-party extension for online rebuilds from an external process. Generally a good option, but not without caveats and risks. pg_squeeze: Another third-party extension for online rebuilds via a background worker, also solid in production but again not without caveats and risks.

Enter Postgres 19:

REPACK CONCURRENTLY: reclaims bloated table space while the table stays fully readable and writable, takes only a brief lock at the very end, and runs without any extension

How Postgres tables become bloated

Let’s back up. You may be familiar with bloat as a seasoned Postgres user, but just to make sure we’re all on the same page… It's one of those Postgres realities, the tradeoff for MVCC. Tables accumulate dead tuples over time: when rows are updated or deleted, the old versions stick around. Regular autovacuum typically marks that space as reusable. For most tables, that's enough. But for large, update-intensive tables, vacuum can fall behind. Dead rows accumulate as table bloat. The file grows, but since VACUUM can only mark that space as internally reusable, it doesn't shrink the table or return space to the OS. To actually reclaim disk space, you need to rebuild the table.

How do you know if you have a bloat problem? You can do a quick check using pg_stat_user_tables. The tuple counts are estimates, but this is one good diagnostic signal.