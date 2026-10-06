When an incident starts, engineers rarely begin with a perfectly formed query. They might have an alert, a log line copied from a ticket, or a vague description of what seems broken. In Observe by Snowflake, the filter bar (an input where users enter filters for the data they’re viewing) is often the first place they turn that context into an investigation.

Learn more about Observe by Snowflake and how it turns telemetry into insights — fast

The original filter bar was a useful and familiar way for many Observe users to explore their data. Over the years, customer feedback and our own experience using Observe helped us understand how it could better support users, leading us to build a new filter bar informed by what we learned and designed for the use cases we wanted to support next.

The new filter bar (private preview) gives users more control over that investigation. It combines the familiar expression builder with the flexibility of OPAL, Observe’s query language for filtering and transforming data, so users can build a simple field-and-value filter or compose a more advanced filter statement without leaving the expression builder. This lets power users build queries faster while helping users less familiar with Observe create queries independently.

Old version of the filter bar, containing an individual filter: