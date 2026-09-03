Step-by-step walkthrough

Step 1: Ingest inbound tickets

All channels converge into a single table. Text tickets (email, web form) land directly; phone recordings go to an internal stage. In our case the schema is minimal — a ticket ID, the channel it came from, the raw text (or a path to the audio file) and a timestamp. From here, every ticket follows the same enrichment path regardless of how it arrived.

Step 2: Transcribe phone calls

Phone recordings are converted to text automatically using AI_TRANSCRIBE. The audio stays within Snowflake — no external transcription service, no data movement. Once transcribed, a phone call looks exactly like an email ticket to the rest of the pipeline: just text ready to be classified and scored.

Step 3: Classify the issue

AI_CLASSIFY takes the ticket text and a list of your category labels, and routes the ticket. You define the taxonomy; the LLM does the matching. No training data, no regex rules, no maintenance when customers phrase things differently.

When a customer writes "I keep getting kicked out of the API and my integration has been broken since Tuesday," AI_CLASSIFY routes it to System Bug: API Timeout even though none of those exact words appear in the category label. That tolerance to natural language variation is what makes it a replacement for rules-based routing, not just an alternative.

Step 4: Score sentiment (numerically)

Snowflake gives you a few ways to measure sentiment, and the right one depends on what you want to do with the result. AI_SENTIMENT returns categorical labels (positive, negative, neutral, mixed, or unknown), a great fit for filtering and grouping tickets by sentiment. SENTIMENT returns a ready-made numeric score from -1 to 1 with no prompt to write. And AI_COMPLETE lets you define your own scale when you want full control over how sentiment is measured. To say "API timeout tickets are twice as frustrated as billing tickets," you need a number.

For this pipeline we use AI_COMPLETE: we prompt for a score from -1.0 (extremely frustrated) to +1.0 (satisfied) to get a custom intensity scale tuned to support triage. We ask the model to return only a decimal, with no explanation and no hedging. This gives you a continuous metric you can average across categories, chart over time, and use to trigger escalation thresholds.

Model choice note: claude-sonnet-5 handles structured numeric extraction reliably at a lower cost than the top-tier model. For very high ticket volumes, claude-haiku-4-5 steps down further. We'll revisit model selection in the Best Practices section.

Step 5: Generate recommended actions

The final enrichment step asks AI_COMPLETE to act as a support operations manager. Given the category and sentiment score, it generates a concrete operational recommendation: which team should be alerted, what process should change, or what product fix would reduce ticket volume. This is the step where model quality matters most, so we use claude-opus-5: the recommendation is what a human operator acts on, and a vague suggestion erodes trust in the whole pipeline.

The prompt is specific by design — it asks for one action in one to two sentences, naming the team or workflow. This produces recommendations that are actionable starting points for a human operator, not vague summaries.

Step 6: Tie it together with a Dynamic Table

The enrichment steps above (transcribe, classify, score, recommend) collapse into a single SQL object: a Dynamic Table that reads from the raw tickets table. No scheduler, no Airflow DAG, no cron job. When a new ticket lands in the raw table, Snowflake automatically re-runs the enrichment pipeline within the target lag you set (here, one hour). The pipeline is structured as layered CTEs for readability — one layer per enrichment step — making it easy to debug and extend.

Results — Operations dashboard

The enriched table feeds directly into a Streamlit in Snowflake app. No external BI tool, no data export, no deployment pipeline. The dashboard queries the Dynamic Table and renders KPIs, a category breakdown and a sentiment trend chart — all refreshing as new tickets are processed.

What the operations team sees: