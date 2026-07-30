Snowpark is Snowflake's developer framework that lets engineers write data transformations, pipelines and business logic in Python, Java or Scala and run that code directly on Snowflake's virtual warehouses, without moving data out of Snowflake. Rather than pulling data into an external environment to process it, developers use a familiar DataFrame API or write user-defined functions (UDFs) that execute natively inside Snowflake's query engine, keeping data secure, governed and close to the source. As Snowpark adoption has grown and UDF workloads have become more computationally demanding, the Snowpark Execution Infrastructure team has invested heavily in runtime performance.

One of the hardest problems that surfaces at scale is data skew: the uneven distribution of work across compute nodes during query execution. Unlike traditional SQL operators, UDFs introduce highly variable per-row processing costs, which makes skew both more common and more impactful. This blog explains how we tackled that problem by building DySkew, a dynamic redistribution system that replaces our previous static, compile-time approach and has reduced P99 UDF execution times by approximately 30% in production.

Limitations with existing data skew solution

Historically, we've relied on a static round-robin redistribution strategy that we've discussed in this blog. By inserting a rebalancing link before the UDF execution operator during compile time, the system redistributes rows evenly across parallel processes. While effective for simple input skew, this approach has three fundamental limitations: