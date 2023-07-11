Batch data pipelines are nothing new or groundbreaking. But legacy streaming solutions often lead to complex and costly data processing and management. Combine that with the different skill sets needed to work with streaming data, and the highly specialized staff to handle it all, streaming has remained out of reach. At Snowflake Summit 2023, we announced the public preview launch of Snowflake Dynamic Tables, a new table type that drastically simplifies continuous data pipelines for transforming both batch and streaming data. Together with Snowpipe Streaming (GA soon), Snowflake removes the boundaries between batch and streaming systems and makes streaming pipelines easier than ever before.

But first, let’s talk about streaming for a second. Streaming as a term is often misunderstood. It is often pigeon-holed to only “low-latency” data applications, where low latency means sub-second. The problem with this approach is that it alienates a long list of use cases that are not “low-latency” for one reason or another but are still better thought of as streaming. For example, having an updated view of retail inventory every 10 minutes is a streaming use case. So is a use case where predictive manufacturing quality information needs to be delivered to quality engineers every minute. Categorizing these use cases as not streaming forces data practitioners to pick a technology first instead of focusing on their business needs. Picking a streaming technology for the sake of it, when it may be overkill for their requirements and costs, benefits no one.

At Snowflake, we always encourage customers to start from their business needs and use that to drive technology decisions. As this recent blog explains, our streaming technologies are designed to meet customers and use cases where they are, rather than pushing them to process data faster than they can use it. That's why we want to redefine streaming as a way of thinking, not a specific latency regime. Streaming is about hiding the complexity of scheduling from the practitioner, so they can focus on deriving business value from the data.

That said, streaming data has been notoriously difficult to work with in the past. There are a few reasons for this: To start, streaming architecture has been wholly separate from batch architectures. This means data engineers were having to stand up and maintain two parallel systems, which means twice the overhead and twice the failure points to deal with. In addition, the majority of enterprise use cases need to integrate batch data with streaming data, which adds an additional step in the pipelining and adds to the end-to-end latency. Second, previous generation streaming systems have a steep learning curve, putting it out of reach for a large portion of the data engineering community. Third, inefficiencies in processing means these streaming solutions are higher cost and do not work economically at scale, and thus most streaming projects end at the proof of concept stages. Finally, having multiple vendors in the critical path makes governance and security only as good as the weakest link in their stack.

If this resonates with you, you will be beyond pleased with Snowflake’s new Dynamic Tables capability, now available in public preview. Over the past couple of months, we have been working with select Snowflake customers to realize their dreams of simplified and easily manageable streaming pipelines, while gathering product feedback to make Dynamic Tables even better.

What makes Dynamic Tables magical?

Latency is just a single tuning knob: Business requirements for latencies change over time. You may need data processing in a minute during peak season but over the rest of the time, that may be overkill and you may need a simple way to relax latencies to lower spend. With Dynamic Tables you can use the lag parameter, which sets your objective for data freshness in your complex pipelines. With a simple ALTER statement, you can switch your pipeline from delivering data freshness of say six hours to 60 seconds, with no rework required for your pipeline or its dependencies. Built-in incremental update support for fast moving data: Incremental updates, or processing only data that has changed (instead of full tables), has been a hard problem for a long time. Customers want built-in incremental maintenance of streaming tables without needing any additional logic, and they want this for all types of SQL functions and transformations. To simplify this, Dynamic Tables automatically applies incremental updates for both batch and streaming data. Streaming SQL semantics: The No. 1 pain point for most customers is how complex and effort intensive existing stream processing systems are. The need for specialized skill sets to build and the ongoing maintenance is a non-trivial activity for data engineers using Spark, Flink, or other streaming systems. A key trend we are excited about is making streaming work for the skillset most companies have: SQL. With Snowflake Dynamic Tables, customers can use simple and ubiquitous SQL with powerful stream processing capabilities to enable streaming use cases for a lot more customers without needing stream processing expertise in all the gory details.

But don’t just take our word for it. Here’s a sampling of customer feedback on their experience with Dynamic Tables