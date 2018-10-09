Designing a Modern Big Data Streaming Architecture at Scale (Part One)

Back in September of 2016, I wrote a series of blog posts discussing how to design a big data stream ingestion architecture using Snowflake. Two years ago, providing an alternative to dumping data into a Hadoop system on premises and designing a scalable, modern architecture using state of the art cloud technologies was a big deal. Fast forward to 2018 and it’s time to revisit loading data with some new capabilities.

In this two-part post, I’ll start by focusing on scaling the Snowflake architecture to accommodate ingesting higher volumes of data while providing quicker access to data analytics. In the illustration below, note that I have divided the architecture into four major sections:

The Queuing Layer The Lake Layer The Orchestration Layer The Warehouse Layer

From left to right, the flow provides information for selecting which streaming architecture to follow: Kappa (one stream) versus Lambda (two streams). When working with Snowflake, either Lambda or Kappa will work fine; however, when considering the evolution of Snowflake’s features for high speed/volume data load, Kappa aligns more naturally. By simplifying into a single stream architecture, there is the possibility for fewer layers and a faster time to analytics.