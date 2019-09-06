Data Encryption with Customer-Managed Keys for Azure

In 2017, Snowflake announced support for customer-managed keys using AWS Key Management Service (KMS). These keys, created and controlled by the Snowflake customer, are used as part of the data encryption key for all data within a customer’s account.

Today, we are announcing the availability of data encryption with customer-managed keys for Snowflake on Azure. As a component of Tri-Secret Secure that is available on Snowflake Business Critical (BC) edition, customer-managed keys provide additional layers of security that allow highly security-sensitive customers to manage Snowflake’s ability to encrypt and decrypt their data. When customers use customer-managed keys, they can revoke Snowflake’s access to use their key at any time, making it impossible for Snowflake to read or write data in their account. You can learn more about data encryption with customer-managed keys in this blog post.