One of the things that really gets [BigGeo Co-founder and President] Brett Jones and me going as founders is the opportunity to tackle big challenges at scale and make a real difference. Witnessing how our work is reshaping industries and addressing real-world problems is incredibly motivating. For example, BigGeo has used satellite, topography and weather data to predict forest fire paths, a critical component of an emergency response plan. It’s rewarding to see the breadth and adaptability of our capabilities across different areas.

Another key driver for us is seeing the direct impact of our work on people and organizations. The joy we feel when our customers experience the power of our technology firsthand is unmatched. These moments are constant reminders of why we do what we do — they fuel our motivation to keep building “Big Things!” Ultimately, inspiring others to innovate is an integral part of our journey, and it adds another layer of excitement and purpose to our mission.