Welcome to Snowflake’s Startup Spotlight, where we learn about companies building their businesses on Snowflake. In this edition, we talk to Brent Lane, Co-founder and CEO of BigGeo, about the world of geospatial data and learn how BigGeo is turning 15 years of research into advanced technology that knocks down traditional barriers to using rich, complex location-based data throughout an organization.
What inspires you as a founder?
One of the things that really gets [BigGeo Co-founder and President] Brett Jones and me going as founders is the opportunity to tackle big challenges at scale and make a real difference. Witnessing how our work is reshaping industries and addressing real-world problems is incredibly motivating. For example, BigGeo has used satellite, topography and weather data to predict forest fire paths, a critical component of an emergency response plan. It’s rewarding to see the breadth and adaptability of our capabilities across different areas.
Another key driver for us is seeing the direct impact of our work on people and organizations. The joy we feel when our customers experience the power of our technology firsthand is unmatched. These moments are constant reminders of why we do what we do — they fuel our motivation to keep building “Big Things!” Ultimately, inspiring others to innovate is an integral part of our journey, and it adds another layer of excitement and purpose to our mission.
How would you describe BigGeo in one sentence?
BigGeo is a high-efficiency geospatial intelligence platform that makes geospatial data accessible and actionable for organizations by processing data up to 100 times faster than traditional methods.
What makes you confident that you and your team are the right people to solve the challenges of using geospatial data in enterprise analytics and AI?
Our primary aim is to transform and optimize the way geospatial data sets are handled and analyzed. Many organizations face challenges when trying to extract valuable insights from extensive spatial data sets: inefficiencies, limited processing capabilities and a rigid structure that stifles adaptability. This is where BigGeo steps in. We unlock the value of geospatial data and make it accessible to your entire organization.
Our confidence in addressing these challenges is backed by more than 15 years of extensive research and a strong focus on resolving complex issues across various industries. Everyone on our exceptional team, with their diverse areas of expertise, is passionately committed to delivering the best solutions.
What’s a cool thing people are doing with BigGeo’s technology?
One of the coolest things people are doing with BigGeo's technology is harnessing its immense applicability across various fields — from logistics to energy management and even business intelligence. We like to call it leveraging the "power of place." This means transforming complex geospatial data into actionable insights, making it accessible and understandable. No longer confined to abstract data tables, this information is now visualized on maps, providing a clear and intuitive understanding of spatial relationships and trends. Our customers are adopting this game-changing technology across various niche cases, and honestly, I can’t think of anything cooler than that.
What role do Snowflake Native Apps play in your startup's growth and development strategy?
The Snowflake Native App Framework has been instrumental in accelerating our development and go-to-market strategy. It provides a streamlined way to build, deploy and monetize our application within the Snowflake ecosystem. The synergy between Snowflake Native App builders and proximity to the data has immense potential. Data-centered applications are the cornerstone of the Snowflake Native Apps environment and our go-to-market strategy.
We recently released our BigGeo DataScape AI geospatial intelligence platform as a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace, which helps us reach a vast network of potential customers. This significantly influences our approach to market expansion, customer engagement and product innovation; it allows us to focus on developing and refining BigGeo’s core functionalities without worrying about distribution, security or licensing complexities. Read BigGeo’s post on the Snowflake Builder Blog on Medium for more technical details about DataScape AI.
AI is on everyone's mind. How has it impacted your company?
We've been thoughtful about how we integrate AI into our startup. We view AI as a valuable resource, one that we employ strategically to enhance our products and services.
At BigGeo, we're actively exploring the synergy between AI and our geospatial data access solutions, aiming to optimize processes, elevate user experiences and refine decision-making capabilities. In discussions with investors, we emphasize our balanced approach to AI, illustrating how it enhances our mission to optimize the processing and utilization of geospatial data sets while maintaining the crucial human element of our work.
While AI is a fundamental component of our toolkit, we remain mindful of its limitations and the irreplaceable value of human expertise in interpreting and acting upon the insights it provides.
As an innovator, what’s your perspective on the rapidly changing AI landscape?
I’d say it’s both exciting and challenging. Innovations like natural language processing, computer vision and reinforcement learning hold immense potential for revolutionizing industries.
However, I'm also aware of ethical concerns and the need to stay updated on the latest developments. The most valuable AI innovations are those that empower us to solve complex problems and create a positive impact responsibly.
What's a piece of advice you lean on as a startup founder?
Steve Jobs once said, "We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do." This advice has been instrumental in shaping the way I approach building teams and leadership. It emphasizes the importance of recognizing your own limitations and surrounding yourself with talented individuals who can not only fill those gaps but also drive excellence within your organization.
What’s next for you and BigGeo?
Our company is set to be a transformative force, a leader that not only adapts to but drives industry evolution through geospatial intelligence. By equipping organizations with the tools to harness this intelligence effectively, we are setting the stage for a future where decision-making is more informed, operations are more efficient, and strategies are more aligned with both market demands and environmental considerations.
Learn more about BigGeo and DataScape AI, its Snowflake Native App, at www.biggeo.com or get BigGeo DataScape AI on Snowflake Marketplace and try it free for 30 days. If you’re a startup building on Snowflake, check out the Powered by Snowflake Startup Program for info on how Snowflake can support your startup goals.