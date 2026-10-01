Sumit Sardana is a Senior Software Engineer at Snowflake, driven by a deep passion for advancing AI and agentic harnesses. He is building Snowflake's Agent Platform - the governed, high-performance sandbox behind CoCo and CoWork, where agents run fast, with strong isolation and policy enforcement at the boundary. Previously, he helped shape Snowflake's AI/ML inference platform through model monitoring, A/B experimentation, inference autocapture, and feature store integration - closing the loop from feature to inference to measurement. His work spans the full AI/ML lifecycle, reflecting a conviction that the future of enterprise AI will be won on trust, speed, and scale.