Ricky Ho is a Principal Software Engineer at Snowflake, where he works on Cortex AI products in the areas of agent framework, knowledge management and ontology. He specializes in applied machine learning, deep learning architectures, retrieval-augmented generation and AI agents. Before joining Snowflake, Ricky worked at Salesforce on CRM systems and at ServiceNow on IT service management platforms, building practical, scalable AI systems that help enterprises turn knowledge into intelligent actions.