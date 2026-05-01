Mayank Upadhyay

As Chief Security and Trust Officer and VP of Engineering, Mayank oversees the full arc of security at Snowflake — from building trust into products to securing internal infrastructure powering the AI Data Cloud. Previously, he spent 21 years at Google as Distinguished Engineer and VP of Engineering. He was the first engineer on BeyondCorp (zero trust), led early 2-Step Verification rollout, and championed the evolution from Security Keys to Passkeys. He also secured Google Cloud and internal infrastructure powering Gmail, Search and Gemini. Mayank holds a Master's in Computer Science from Stanford.