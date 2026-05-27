Lukasz Borchmann

Lukasz is a researcher specializing in natural language processing and document understanding. With a strong background in the industry and several international competition wins, he has contributed to the advancement of language modeling, particularly in multimodal models incorporating visual and layout features alongside textual information. Lukasz came to Snowflake as part of the Applica.ai acquisition and was recently involved in developing Snowflake Arctic and Arctic-TILT LLMs. His PhD thesis focused on neural network architectures shifting paradigms toward what is now called generative AI.