Blog/Lukasz Borchmann
Staff Research Scientist
Lukasz Borchmann
Lukasz is a researcher specializing in natural language processing and document understanding. With a strong background in the industry and several international competition wins, he has contributed to the advancement of language modeling, particularly in multimodal models incorporating visual and layout features alongside textual information. Lukasz came to Snowflake as part of the Applica.ai acquisition and was recently involved in developing Snowflake Arctic and Arctic-TILT LLMs. His PhD thesis focused on neural network architectures shifting paradigms toward what is now called generative AI.
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MAY 27, 2026Gen AI
Arctic-Text2SQL-R2: What It Takes to Beat Frontier Models on Enterprise SQL
Lukasz Borchmann +7
MAR 23, 2026Gen AI
Accuracy at What Cost? Benchmarking Agentic Reasoning with MADQA
Lukasz Borchmann +1
NOV 04, 2025Gen AI
Smarter, Faster and Snowflake-Native: Real-Time Text2SQL Behind Snowflake Intelligence
Lukasz Borchmann +5
JUL 30, 2025Gen AI
Bridging the Gap Between LLMs and Real-World Challenges: Snowflake at ACL 2025
Lukasz Borchmann +1
NOV 19, 2024Gen AI
Benchmarking LLMs on Writing Feature Engineering Code
Lukasz Borchmann +1