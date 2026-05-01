Blog/Kaleb Dickerson
Software Engineer
Kaleb Dickerson
Kaleb Dickerson is a Software Engineer on the Model Serving team, focused on building reliable, high-performance infrastructure for machine learning systems. He has experience across distributed systems, backend platforms, and large-scale data processing. Outside of work he enjoys exploring operating systems, compiler internals, and learning new programming languages like Rust, Zig, and Haskell. Besides programming, you might find him at the gym chasing a new PR.