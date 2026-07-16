These benchmarks evaluate distinct system performance drivers. The XGBoost test, conducted at extreme scale, highlights the importance of efficient data handling: Arrow-native processing, directed acyclic graph (DAG) fusion, and optimized batching minimize overhead. Conversely, the Sentence Transformer test demonstrates that GPU utilization determines performance when compute is the primary constraint; success requires decoupling I/O from inference and sizing batches to VRAM capacity. On matched CPU configurations, Snowflake Batch Inference Jobs achieved up to 6.5x higher throughput and up to 5.8x lower compute cost per million rows in our benchmarks, compared to SageMaker Batch Transform and Databricks Spark UDF. The following analysis details these performance optimizations.

Under the hood: What drives the performance

Continuous profiling of our batch inference execution enabled significant pipeline optimizations. We increased XGBoost throughput from 1.4M rows/s on 1B rows to 5.68M rows/s on 10B rows, primarily through the amortization of fixed startup costs. These improvements leverage the Ray Data execution architecture, which optimizes throughput by fusing adjacent logical operators into single physical units, thereby minimizing intermediate data materialization.

DAG compression and fusion

Ray Data uses operator fusion to optimize execution, though achieving maximum efficiency requires an intentionally architected DAG. To ensure an optimal streaming pipeline and prevent the introduction of materialization barriers, we employ two primary optimization techniques:

Data Processing Consolidation: By performing signature normalization and column mapping directly within the actor's batch function, we eliminate standalone operators. This ensures transformations remain within the execution context, preventing fusion boundary breaks that stall the pipeline. Resource Requirement Alignment: Adjacent operators must share identical resource requests (e.g., num_cpus ). Divergent resource declarations preclude Ray from merging logical units into a single physical operator, thereby disrupting the fusion chain.

Implementing these methods maintains a fully fused pipeline, reducing the architecture from five stages with four object-store boundaries to three streaming stages with zero full-dataset materialization barriers.

Resource tuning

Ray's resource declarations function as scheduling constraints rather than strict capacity limits. To optimize performance, we implement a two-part resource management strategy:

Maximize I/O Concurrency: For I/O-bound operations (e.g., stage read/write), we declare minimal CPU requirements (e.g., num_cpus=0.01 ). This prevents the scheduler from throttling I/O, allowing full saturation of network bandwidth and continuous data availability. Optimize Inference Allocation: Inference actors require precise compute allocations to ensure efficient batch processing. Under-declaring throttles parallelism, while over-declaring risks resource contention and out-of-memory (OOM) errors. We align resource definitions with the model's actual footprint to maintain consistent throughput and prevent contention.

Arrow-native processing

Machine learning frameworks, such as XGBoost and Scikit-Learn, typically require inputs as Pandas DataFrames. However, a technical mismatch exists between Pandas' single-machine, in-memory orientation and Ray Data's distributed, high-throughput architecture, which utilizes Apache Arrow's columnar memory format. Automated Arrow-to-Pandas conversion—specifically via standard map_batches(batch_format="pandas") configurations—introduces significant overhead. Executing structural operations, such as column renaming, type casting, and subset selection, within the Pandas environment triggers redundant memory allocations and data copies.

To mitigate this, we implemented an "Arrow-native" approach. We perform all structural transformations within the Arrow memory space, leveraging zero-copy operations to avoid unnecessary overhead. The conversion to Pandas is deferred until the final execution step, restricted strictly to the columns required by the model.