Anjana Ramesh

Anjana is a member of the Corporate FP&A team at Snowflake, where she builds AI-powered financial workflows using Snowflake's native tools to automate real-time financial analysis, streamline forecasting, cash flow modeling and executive reporting. With a background spanning investment banking at UBS, and impact finance and risk advisory at PwC, she brings a cross-industry lens to finance and operational strategy. She is passionate about embedding automation and AI into corporate finance, turning manual processes into scalable, intelligent systems that drive efficiency and sharper insights.