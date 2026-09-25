In mergers and acquisitions (M&A), data has become a critical determinant of deal success.
Beyond traditional financial metrics, the ability to access, understand and trust data directly impacts valuation, risk assessment and the speed of execution.
Poor data quality is both a technical issue and a financial one. Accenture research reveals that only 7% of executives have built the AI-ready data capabilities required for scaled AI adoption. Siloed and low-quality data directly inhibits value realization, and transaction contexts that demand speed and accuracy only amplify this risk.
But data isn't just a risk factor. It's increasingly the foundation for end-to-end AI-driven transformation. From finance to supply chain and commercial operations, AI-supported processes depend on seamless, real-time access to high-quality data. Organizations that effectively leverage AI and data at scale are already seeing measurable impact, achieving an average 49% ROI.
In this post, we look at how a modern data and AI platform reshapes both phases: accelerating due diligence before the deal closes and turning integration into a performance driver rather than a costly IT project.
What defines a modern data and AI platform
To support these ambitions, organizations need more than incremental improvements; they require a modern data and AI platform. Such platforms unify structured and unstructured data across the enterprise, embed governance and security by design, and provide the scalability required to support both analytics and AI workloads.
Equally important, they support secure collaboration across stakeholders and integrate capabilities for developing, deploying and monitoring AI solutions. In today's environment, this type of platform is a prerequisite for value creation.
Pre-deal: transforming due diligence and secure collaboration
Investors are expanding their due diligence beyond financial performance to include data and AI maturity assessment which is transforming the traditional pre-deal phase.
Understanding how a target company manages and leverages its data provides critical insight into both risks and future value creation opportunities through process reinvention.
This enables a shift toward a more forward-looking assessment of performance.
Data and AI use cases in pre-deal
Data platforms are reshaping how due diligence is conducted. Virtual data rooms are becoming more intelligent, leveraging AI to automatically classify documents, extract key insights and identify anomalies. At the same time, secure data clean rooms are enabling more effective collaboration between buyers and sellers while preserving confidentiality.
Emerging approaches such as protected, curated data environments allow stakeholders to analyze sensitive information in a controlled manner, striking a balance between transparency and security. Together, these capabilities are designed to accelerate timelines, improve insight quality and reduce execution risk.
Post-deal: platform-led integration, separation and synergy activation
Post-deal execution, whether integration or separation, remains one of the most complex and risk-prone phases of the transaction lifecycle. Organizations must navigate the consolidation or disentanglement of systems, manage transitional arrangements and ensure business continuity, all under significant time pressure.
Data and AI as accelerators of post-deal value
A platform-led approach fundamentally changes this dynamic. By providing a unified and governed data environment, organizations can streamline data separation, allow more efficient migration and consolidation and reduce reliance on legacy systems.
At the same time, real-time analytics capabilities allow leadership teams to track deal performance with greater precision, while AI-driven operating models introduce automation and decision intelligence from the outset. This shifts post-deal execution from a reactive exercise to a proactive driver of value.
The execution engine: Accenture and Snowflake
The collaboration between Accenture and Snowflake combines deep industry knowledge, transformation expertise and the ability to deliver outcomes with Snowflake's AI Data Cloud.
This partnership moves beyond high-level strategy to deliver measurable execution. By standardizing on a unified data foundation, organizations translate M&A ambition into operational scale and measurable value.
Rather than treating each transaction as an isolated IT challenge, a platform-led approach is intended to generate concrete outcomes across the entire deal lifecycle.
Consider a global life sciences enterprise acquiring a specialized biotech firm:
- Accelerated due diligence: Instead of manually reviewing fragmented records, AI can rapidly ingest and analyze the biotech's clinical trial data and IP portfolio, supporting a faster, more informed valuation.
- De-risked integration: Platform standardization allows the acquirer to migrate the biotech's siloed R&D data into a secure, governed environment, reducing downtime risk and supporting research continuity.
- AI-driven value: With both companies' data unified, AI-enabled workflows can identify overlapping operational costs, optimize the combined supply chain and support regulatory submissions to help bring new therapies to market faster.
Ultimately, this approach can help transform post-merger integration from a costly, one-off IT migration into a repeatable, industrialized engine for continuous value creation.
Industrializing AI in M&A is not about deploying isolated use cases; it is about building the infrastructure that allows value to be created repeatedly and at scale.
A strong data and AI platform becomes the backbone of this transformation, accelerating diligence, de-risking execution and enabling continuous performance improvement.
Organizations that invest in these foundations position themselves to turn each transaction into a compounding engine of value, extending far beyond the deal itself.