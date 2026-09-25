In mergers and acquisitions (M&A), data has become a critical determinant of deal success.

Beyond traditional financial metrics, the ability to access, understand and trust data directly impacts valuation, risk assessment and the speed of execution.

Poor data quality is both a technical issue and a financial one. Accenture research reveals that only 7% of executives have built the AI-ready data capabilities required for scaled AI adoption. Siloed and low-quality data directly inhibits value realization, and transaction contexts that demand speed and accuracy only amplify this risk.

But data isn't just a risk factor. It's increasingly the foundation for end-to-end AI-driven transformation. From finance to supply chain and commercial operations, AI-supported processes depend on seamless, real-time access to high-quality data. Organizations that effectively leverage AI and data at scale are already seeing measurable impact, achieving an average 49% ROI.

In this post, we look at how a modern data and AI platform reshapes both phases: accelerating due diligence before the deal closes and turning integration into a performance driver rather than a costly IT project.