Data is a strategic asset. As the DoD continues to evolve into a data-centric organization, the challenge becomes how to centralize, analyze, and share data securely, at speed and at scale. Snowflake empowers government agencies to meet this challenge by providing modern cloud technologies and services for deploying critical workloads, including modern data sharing. With IL4 authorization, Snowflake can now provide the DoD with a simple, flexible, and powerful data cloud platform to modernize and accelerate cloud migration and data analytics.

This milestone ensures our recently launched Government & Education Data Cloud is even better equipped to help U.S. public sector customers, including DoD agencies, deliver on their missions. Snowflake is committed to the highest compliance standards needed to help government organizations gain operational advantage, enable better decision-making, and increase efficiency.

“This PA from DISA means customers within and supporting the DoD can enable data storage, collaboration, and analytics via Snowflake for data involving Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and For Official Use Only (FOUO),” said Siddique Chaudry, Manager, Global Public Sector Security Compliance at Snowflake. “This will help agencies modernize; protect proprietary information, privacy, and the integrity of their data; and have timely and reliable access to the data they need.”

With support for critical workloads, including data warehousing, data lake, data engineering, AI/ML, collaboration, cybersecurity, and applications, Snowflake’s Government & Education Data Cloud continues to support a data-informed government. Snowflake enables public sector organizations at every level to share data securely and seamlessly, ensure data governance for improved resiliency, and achieve enhanced mission outcomes.

Snowflake’s platform has also achieved FedRAMP Moderate and StateRAMP High, as well as support for regulated workloads subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS), Internal Revenue Service (IRS) 1075, and Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and Defense FAR Supplement (DFARS) safeguarding requirements across certain U.S. government-designated regions.

View the DoD IL4 PA and other security compliance documentation here.